Demi Lovato says their new rock music is even "better" than their first two rock albums

By Sam Prance

"It’s a new era reminiscent of my first era. I'm returning to my roots."

Demi Lovato has opened up about what their new "rocky emo" music will sound like and why they're returning to their roots.

Last month (Jan 20), Demi Lovato surprised fans by announcing their return to rock music. Demi took to Instagram to post a photo of themselves playing new music to their management with two middle fingers up, and the caption: "A funeral for my pop music." Demi also teased snippets of new music on their stories that sound reminiscent of their first two albums.

Now, Demi has teased that their new rock music is even "better" than the rock music on their first two albums, Don't Forget and Here We Go Again.

READ MORE: Demi Lovato says their vibrator is better than their ex and Max Ehrich clapped back

Demi Lovato says their new rock music is even "better" than their first two rock albums. Picture: The 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards/Getty Images for GLAAD, Hollywood Records

Talking to Rolling Stone about their new music, Demi stated: "I would say it’s a new era. I’m ever-evolving, ever-changing. I’d like to put the rest of my music behind me and start fresh in this new era for this next album. It was a label meeting. We just all happened to be in black and I was like, ‘Wow, this is like a funeral for my pop music.’ There wasn’t an actual funeral."

As for if Demi is going back to their "rocky, emo early days", the 29-year-old confirmed that they are. They said: "That, but better. And also, there’s a bit of… and when I say heaviness, I don’t mean lyrically, but heaviness as in some of the sound that I haven’t done before, which is exciting. It’s a new era reminiscent of my first era."

Demi ended by saying: "I’m not changing with the new music. I’m just going back to my roots!" In other words, it sounds as though we're getting an elevated version of Demi's first two pop-rock eras. 'La La Land' 2.0 incoming!

What do you think? Are you excited for Demi to return to rock?