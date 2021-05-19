Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary

By Sam Prance

"I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward"

Demi Lovato has come out as non-binary.

Today (May 19), Demi posted a video on Instagram and Twitter in which they open up about their gender identity. Demi says: "I want to share something very personal with you. Over the past year, I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work and, through this work, I've had the revelation that I identify as non-binary. With that, said, I'll officially be changing my pronouns to they/them."

Demi continues: "I feel that this best represents the fluidity that I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering."

Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary. Picture: The 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards/Getty Images for GLAAD, @ddlovato via Instagram

Demi also accompanied the video with a caption. In it, they write: "Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity and chance to be who we want and wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, and everything in between. I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary."

They also add: "I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths."

Demi also announced that they will be releasing an episode of their 4D podcast, with their friend and non-binary author and performer Alok, in which they open up further about their gender identity. The episode is available to stream and download on all platforms now or you can watch it via YouTube below.

Congratulations Demi!