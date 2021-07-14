Demi Lovato says it's okay if you accidentally misgender them

By Jazmin Duribe

Demi changed their pronouns to they/them in May 2021.

Demi Lovato has said that it's okay if you accidentally misgender them.

The 'Dancing With the Devil' singer revealed they are non-binary in May and officially changed their pronouns to they/them. Demi was hugely supported by their friends, family and fans, including singer Lizzo, who recently corrected the paparazzi after they misgendered Demi.

Demi has now said that they understand how it's possible to slip up when someone has recently changed their pronouns. Demi shared a number of posts to mark Non-Binary Awareness Week, which runs from July 12 to July 18. July 14 is actually International Non-Binary People's Day and it was created in 2012 to raise awareness about the issues faced by non-binary people around the world.

Demi Lovato says it's okay if you accidentally misgender them. Picture: Alamy, @ddlovato via Instagram

"If you misgender me – that’s OK," Demi wrote on Instagram. "I accidentally misgender myself sometimes! It's a huge transition to change the pronouns I’ve used for myself my entire life. And it’s difficult to remember sometimes!

"As long as you keep trying to respect my truth, and as long as I remember my truth, that shift will come naturally. I’m just grateful for your effort in trying to remember what means so much to my healing process."

The post was captioned: "I felt the need to post this because I often find that the change in pronouns can be confusing for some, and difficult to remember for others. It’s all about your intention. It’s important to me that you try, but if you make a mistake, it’s okay remember that I love you, and to keep going."

Demi has previously spoken about being understanding of people who are adjusting to their transition, especially their family who have been making a conscience effort to respect their pronouns.

In an interview with Audacy in June, Demi said: "I've noticed especially my older sister Dallas – I've noticed her using 'them' and 'they,' and it really does warm my heart up that people are trying. My friends have had a little harder time to get used to it, actually.

"Just because I think your friends are the ones who you're more likely to be like, 'Biiitch!'. I'm like, look, you can still call me 'bitch'."

Demi continued: "There are times where I might have to choose. I had this conversation with someone – I was in Texas, and I was like, 'Does that make me a cowgirl or a cowboy?' I was like, 'I don't want to be a cow human.' So I'm just gonna go with cowgirl.'"