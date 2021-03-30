Demi Lovato comes out as pansexual

By Jazmin Duribe

"Yeah, pansexual. I like anything, really."

Demi Lovato has come out as pansexual and explained how she struggled with her sexuality because of her conservative Christian upbringing.

The 'Dancing With the Devil' singer opened up about her sexuality and her hopes to adopt in future on The Joe Rogan Podcast on Saturday (Mar 27).

"At this moment I want to adopt for sure. I also don't know if I'm going to end up with a guy, so I can't really see myself even getting pregnant," she explained. "I'm so fluid now, and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was super closeted off."

Joe then asked if that meant she identified as pansexual, and Demi replied: "Yeah, pansexual. I like anything, really."

Demi Lovato reveals she identifies as pansexual. Picture: Rich Fury/Getty Images for OBB Media, @ddlovato via Instagram

Demi has been open about her sexuality and having dated both men and women in the past. In January last year, Demi opened up about how she was "still figuring out" her sexuality and she didn't tell her parents she saw herself possibly ending up with a woman until 2017. Demi also said she was "too gay to marry a man right now" following her whirlwind engagement to Max Ehrich in July 2020.

Speaking on the podcast, Demi admitted that she first noticed her attraction to women after watching Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar kiss in that infamous Cruel Intentions scene. Sadly, Demi's religious childhood had impacted her ability to accept her sexuality.

Demi Lovato performs during the 2014 LA Gay Pride. Picture: Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

She continued: "I was like, 'Oh, I like that. But I felt a lot of shame because growing up in Texas as a Christian, that’s very frowned upon […] Any attraction I had to a female at a young age, I shut it down before I even let myself process what I was feeling."