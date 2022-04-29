Demi Lovato has updated their pronouns to they/them/she/her

By Katie Louise Smith

Demi's pronouns have been updated on Instagram and fans have been sharing the update on social media.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Demi Lovato has always been very open and honest about the fluidity of their gender identity. According to Demi's Instagram, the star has now updated their pronouns.

Demi, who is non-binary, changed their pronouns to they/them in May 2021. As of April 2022, Demi appears to have updated the pronouns on their Instagram to let fans know that they now use they/them/she/her pronouns.

Fans have been sharing Demi's pronoun update on social media. Demi has not shared any specific, detailed posts about their pronoun update decision just yet, but the singer has previously discussed the fluidity of their non-binary identity.

READ MORE: Demi Lovato is ending their pop career and returning to rock music

Demi Lovato updates pronouns on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

In July 2021, Demi opened up to fans on Instagram about changing pronouns and misgendering.

Demi wrote: "If you misgender me – that’s OK. I accidentally misgender myself sometimes! It's a huge transition to change the pronouns I’ve used for myself my entire life. And it’s difficult to remember sometimes!

"As long as you keep trying to respect my truth, and as long as I remember my truth, that shift will come naturally. I’m just grateful for your effort in trying to remember what means so much to my healing process."

The post was captioned: "I felt the need to post this because I often find that the change in pronouns can be confusing for some, and difficult to remember for others. It’s all about your intention. It’s important to me that you try, but if you make a mistake, it’s okay remember that I love you, and to keep going."

Discussing her on-going gender identity journey further, Demi explained that it's possible she may evolve in future.

Speaking at the 19th Represents Summit in August 2021, Demi said: "Being non-binary, what that means...is that I'm so much more than the binary of man and woman. And that we are all so much more if we allow ourselves the ability to look within ourselves and challenge that binary that we've grown up living in.

"I was very nervous in the beginning to come out as non-binary because I didn't want people to think it was inauthentic. I just wanted people to see what coming out as non-binary meant to my healing process. There might be a time where I identify as trans...there might be a time where I identify as non-binary and gender-nonconforming my entire life. Or maybe there's a period of time when I get older that I identify as a woman."

Demi continued: "I have a feeling that it’s not going to ever go back to one way or the other, but I just, it’s about keeping it open and free and just I’m a very fluid person, and so that goes with how I express myself as well."

Read more about Demi Lovato here: