Demi Lovato has released a gender-inclusive sex toy

By Sam Prance

The Demi Wand is a gender-inclusive vibrator created in collaboration with Bellasa.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Demi Lovato has made their first foray into the sex toy world with a new gender-inclusive vibrator named The Demi Wand.

Demi Lovato has had a busy year. In March, the 29-year-old released their powerful docuseries Dancing with the Devil about their overdose and their recovery. Since then, Demi has dropped their seventh studio album Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over, launched a podcast and they have even hosted a new series investigating extra-terrestrial life-forms.

Now, Demi is adding to their list of accomplishments with a sex toy collab with Bellasa just in time for the holiday season.

READ MORE: Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary

Demi Lovato has released their first sex toy. Picture: YouTube Originals, @ddlovato via Instagram

Taking to their Instagram page, Demi unveiled the new vibrator with the caption: "Introducing the Demi Wand! 🤍 I wanted to create my own sex toy to take the stigma away from pleasure, and to take your sexual relationship to the next level. Link in @bellesaco’s bio. Available exclusively at Bellesa Boutique." Bellasa also commented: "Everyone deserves to orgasm."

The Demi Wand is yellow vibrator which costs $79 and is described as: "A revolutionary wand concealed in a discreet case that blends seamlessly with your accessories." Bellasa claims that the product is "whisper quiet" and it "uses the most cutting edge technology in sex tech". It also has eight different modes for users to enjoy and is 5.5 inches long.

The Demi Wand makes Demi the first-ever former Disney star to release a sex toy. We stan a sex-positive icon. If you'd like to find out more about the Demi Wand, or purchase it, visit Bellesa's online store now.

Click the picture below to listen to 'The Power Of Little Mix' on Global Player, celebrating 10 years of one of the biggest girl groups of all time, with exclusive interviews with Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie, as well as their closest collaborators and inner circle.