Demi Lovato says it's "harmful" to comment on other people's weight loss

24 May 2021, 11:38

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"If you don't know someone's history with food, please don't comment on their body."

Demi Lovato has urged their fans to not comment on other people's bodies on Instagram.

Demi, who recently announced they're non-binary, is currently recovering from bulimia. The 'Dancing With The Devil' singer has previously said their issues with food began aged eight, after their little sister was born.

"Idk who needs to hear this but complimenting someone on their weight loss can be as harmful as complimenting someone on their weight gain in regards to talking to someone in recovery from an eating disorder," Demi wrote on Instagram Stories. "If you don't know someone's history with food, please don't comment on their body. Because even if your intention is pure, it might leave that person awake at 2 am overthinking that statement…"

READ MORE: Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary

Demi Lovato says it&squot;s "harmful" to comment on other people&squot;s weight loss
Demi Lovato says it's "harmful" to comment on other people's weight loss. Picture: Rich Fury/Getty Images for OBB Media, @ddlovato via Instagram

Demi added: "Does it feel great? Yeah, sometimes. But only to the loud ass eating disorder voice inside my head that says 'See, people like a thinner you' or 'if you eat less you'll lose even more weight.'

"But it can also sometimes suck because then I start thinking 'Well, damn. What'd they think of my body before?' Moral of the story: I am more than the shell for my soul that is my body and everyday I fight to remind myself of that, so I'm asking you to please not remind me that that is all people see of me sometimes."

Demi Lovato Instagram Stories
Demi Lovato Instagram Stories. Picture: @ddlovato via Instagram

Demi has been open about how recovering from an eating disorder has its challenges. However, they recently faced backlash after calling out fro-yo shop, The Bigg Chill, because they had sugar-free diet products on display. Demi publicly called them "diet culture vultures" but The Bigg Chill insisted that the products are for people with medical conditions like diabetes or celiac disease. Demi received backlash for attacking the small business and was forced to apologise.

READ MORE: Demi Lovato responds to backlash after blasting a froyo shop on Instagram

