Doja Cat explains the meaning behind her giant new bat skeleton tattoo

By Sam Prance

Doja Cat now has a bat skeleton tattooed across her back.

Doja Cat has unveiled a new bat skeleton tattoo that covers her entire back and she's now explained the meaning behind it.

Doja Cat is no stranger to getting eye-catching tattoos. Just last month (Apr 15), Doja revealed that she had got a tattoo of a mythical creature on her forearm. The black and white illustration was labelled "demonic" by some trolls on Instagram. Doja then clapped back by writing "your fear is not my problem" and explained the inspiration behind the viral tattoo.

Now, Doja has given fans a glimpse of her latest striking tattoo and she's revealed what the ink means to her personally.

Doja Cat explains the meaning behind her new bat skeleton back tattoo. Picture: Dominique Charriau/WireImage, @dojacat via Instagram

Taking to Instagram last night (May 4), Doja posted selfies which show that she now has a giant tattoo of a bat skeleton that sits in the centre of her back with the wings covering her shoulder blades and the spine aligning with her own spine. Doja removed the option for people to comment on the post but the images currently have over 1.6 million likes.

Alongside the images, Doja shared some information about bats and highlighted a section that explains what they mean to her. The description in question reads: "Bats often represent death in the sense of letting go of the old, and brining in the new. They are symbols of transition, of initiation, and the start of a new beginning."

In recent weeks, Doja has teased that she is getting ready to start a new era so it's possible that the tattoo is linked to her being at "the start of a new beginning" of her career and life. We can't wait to see what she does next.

