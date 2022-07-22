Drake branded "creepy" after taking a photo of a stranger and airdropping it to her

Drake then shared the photo with his millions of Instagram followers in an attempt to flirt with the woman.

Drake is facing backlash after taking a photo of a complete stranger, airdropping it to her and then posting it on Instagram.

Drake is no stranger to controversy. In recent years, the 35-year-old artist has come under fire for multiple reasons. Just last year, Drake was called out for releasing a song with an R. Kelly credit on his Certified Lover Boy album and he's also come under scrutiny for his friendships with young female celebrities including the likes of Millie Bobby Brown and Billie Eilish.

Now, Drake is being called "creepy" and it's all because of the way that he's tried to flirt with a woman while on holiday.

Drake called out for being "creepy" after taking a photo of a stranger and airdropping it to her. Picture: Johnny Nunez/WireImage, ABC

Drake is currently on holiday in St. Tropez, and he's been sharing glimpses of his vacation on social media. However, it's his latest antics that have really got the internet talking. Yesterday (Jul 21), Drake posted a photo of a blonde stranger on his Instagram stories with the caption: "Tried to airdrop this woman a pic of herself cause she's a dime".

People were quick to call out Drake for a) taking the photo of the woman without her permission, b) airdropping her a photo without speaking to her and c) sharing that photo with his millions of followers online.

Someone tweeted: "Taking a photo of someone without their knowledge to then air drop to them to flirt is creepy. Don’t let Drake lead you into a restraining order."

Another added: "Anyone else do this it’s super creepy but Drake does it & people think it’s fine. Super super creepy man."

Anyone else do this it’s super creepy but Drake does it & people think it’s fine…



Super super creepy man https://t.co/LilXhRIs88 — Patty Vega (@VEGALLIANCE) July 21, 2022

Taking a photo of someone without their knowledge to then air drop to them to flirt is creepy. Don’t let Drake lead you into a restraining order. pic.twitter.com/BXahmM4Qrs — Melanin Fiona (@Miss_TiffyBaby) July 21, 2022

Bruh? 😭 idc if drake does it. Still creepy as hell. Drake better come show me the pic himself. https://t.co/ORlIf0cbdS pic.twitter.com/WGNtRpECB7 — Rhea Kulkarni (@rheakulkarni26) July 21, 2022

Drake is creepy af pic.twitter.com/mKdrgZICpq — Cindy (@mrsceltics) July 22, 2022

Creepy pickup move pic.twitter.com/mKv7FW0Jh9 — incel pickup lines (@incelReplies) July 21, 2022

Drake being creepy event #257,320 pic.twitter.com/jJ6kaRwOly — mush (@childsofthetots) July 22, 2022

As it stands, Drake is yet to respond to the backlash or take down the post. We shall update you if he does.