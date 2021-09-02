What time does Drake release Certified Lover Boy? Here's when the album comes out in your country

By Sam Prance

Drake is back with a brand new album. Here's when and what time you can stream and download Certified Lover Boy.

The wait for a new Drake album is now over. Drake has finished work on Certified Lover Boy and it comes out in mere hours.

Ever since Drake first announced that he was recording his sixth studio album in April 2019, fans have been eager to find out what it sounds like. The project was originally scheduled to come out in 2020 shortly after Drake dropped his Lil Durk collab 'Laugh Now Cry Later'. It was then postponed to January 2021 and was pushed back further after Drake injured his knee.

On August 31, Drake confirmed that Certified Lover Boy would drop worldwide on September 3 and the date is finally here. What time does Certified Lover Boy come out though? Here's when Drake's new album is set to drop in your country.

When does Certified Lover Boy come out?

Drake Certified Lover Boy release time: Here's when the album comes out in your country. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images, Young Money

As it stands, Drake is yet to state if Certified Lover Boy will drop at once worldwide or at midnight local time in every country. We imagine that Drake will want his fans to experience it all at the same time. In other words, it is likely that it will come out at 00:00 ET (United States, East Coast) on September 3rd. This means that the time that it drops will be different depending on where you live.

Here are the potential Certified Lover Boy release times:

United States (PDT) - 9:00 PM

United States (EDT) - 12:00 AM

Canada - 12:00 AM (Toronto), 9:00 PM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 1:00 AM

United Kingdom (BST) - 5:00 AM

Europe (Central European Summer Time) - 6:00 AM

Europe (Eastern European Summer Time) - 7:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 6:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 9:30 AM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 11:00 AM

Philippines (Manila) - 12:00 PM

Hong Kong - 12:00 PM

Singapore - 12:00 PM

Australia - 12:00 PM (Perth), 2:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 1:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 4:00 PM

For the full list of cities across the world, find your exact release time here.

Who features on Certified Lover Boy? What's the tracklist?

As it stands, Drake is yet to reveal any of the tracklist or feature information for Certified Lover Boy. However, yesterday (Sep 1) Billboards began appearing worldwide teasing the collabs on the album with different nicknames. Young Thug, Future, 21 Savage, Lil Durk and JAY-Z are pretty much confirmed for the album.

There's also speculation that 'Hey Houston, the hometown hero is on CLB' could refer to Beyoncé or Travis Scott.

We will keep you posted as soon as anything else is confirmed.