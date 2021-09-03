Drake called out over R Kelly credit on UPS on Certified Lover Boy

3 September 2021, 12:59

By Sam Prance

R. Kelly is credited as a songwriter on 'UPS' on Drake's new album.

Drake is coming under fire after fans have noticed that R. Kelly is credited as a songwriter on 'UPS' on Certified Lover Boy.

Today (Sep 3), Drake released his long-awaited sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy. The project features 19 songs and an array of collaborations with artists including JAY-Z, Travis Scott and Future. There are also contributions from stars including Nicki Minaj and Yebba. The record is already a hit and it's soared to the top of streaming and download charts worldwide.

However, people have spotted that one of the new songs contains an R. Kelly credit and Drake is being called out for it.

Drake called out over R Kelly credit on UPS on Certified Lover Boy. Picture: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Noir Blanc, Eden Ari / PRPP / PictureLux

In recent years, many artists have distanced themselves from R. Kelly. The singer is currently facing charges of racketeering "predicated on criminal conduct including sexual exploitation of children, kidnapping, forced labor and Mann Act violations involving the coercion and transportation of women and girls in interstate commerce to engage in illegal sexual activity".

In spite of this, R. Kelly is credited as one of the writers on 'UPS', alongside Justin Timberlake. It's unclear if 'UPS' contains a sample of a previous song R. Kelly wrote, or brand new writing from the singer. Nevertheless, R. Kelly will get royalties from 'UPS' and fans are criticising Drake for including the work of an alleged sexual predator on his album.

One person tweeted: "drake really had R. Kelly writing credits on the album I’m disgusted". Another added: "So Drake chose to sample his work, knowing he’d have to clear it with R. Kelly, and that Kelly would get a check/royalties. He could’ve done away with the sample/track, he clearly doesn’t care".

As it stands, Drake is yet to respond to the backlash. We shall update you if he does.

