Drake breaks silence on Astroworld tragedy in new statement

Drake says he's "heartbroken" over Astroworld tragedy in new statement

By Jazmin Duribe

"My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering."

Drake has issued his first statement about Travis Scott's Astroworld festival following his surprise performance at the concert in Houston, Texas.

On Friday (Nov 5), eight people tragically died at the music event and several more were injured after a crowd surge during Travis Scott's headline set. The youngest person to have sadly lost their life was just 14.

Travis expressed how "devastated" he was over the deaths and has pledged to cover the funeral costs of the deceased as well as offer free online therapy to all attendees.

Drake had actually appeared onstage alongside Travis on the night of the heartbreaking accident and the rap duo performed a number of songs together. The 'Way 2 Sexy' rapper has now released a statement on the Astroworld tragedy, which was shared on Instagram on Monday (Nov 8).

"I've spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy. I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself," Drake explained.

"My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all."

Drake's statement comes after he was named in a lawsuit filed by an Astroworld attendee. Kristian Paredes, 23, has accused Drake and Travis Scott of inciting "a riot and violence" because the crowd surged when Drake made his unexpected appearance on stage. He also claims that the venue and Live Nation failed to provide proper security and medical services.

Mr Paredes is now seeking $1 million in damages having suffered "severe bodily injuries" as a result of the crowd surge.

