Ed Sheeran thought he was "gay for a bit" because he liked Britney Spears and musicals

By Sam Prance

Ed Sheeran has opened up about masculinity and sexuality in a brand new interview.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ed Sheeran says he thought he was gay when he was growing up because he was a fan of "Britney Spears and musicals".

Ed Sheeran is currently in the midst of promo for his fourth studio album =. The record is Ed's first solo project since he put out his record-breaking LP ÷ in 2017, and it contains the hit singles 'Bad Habits' and 'Shivers'. In press around =, Ed has revealed that the album is inspired by him becoming a father and that he considers it to be a coming of age record.

Now, Ed has opened up about his relationship with masculinity and sexuality in a new interview in support of the project.

READ MORE: Ed Sheeran accused of "ripping off" The Weeknd with Bad Habits sound and aesthetic

Ed Sheeran thought he was "gay for a bit" because he liked Britney Spears and musicals. Picture: Sipa US / Alamy Stock Photo, Jive Records

Speaking on the Dutch podcast Man, Man, Man, Ed revealed: "I have a definite feminine side, to the point that when I was a kid I thought I was gay for a bit."

The 30-year-old then explained exactly what led him to think that he might be queer as a child. He said: "I definitely have a big feminine side. I love musical theatre, I love pop music, I love Britney Spears."

Ed then explained: "My masculine side probably stops at drinking beer and watching football. I am not a hugely masculine person anyway. I am not a car guy. I like a nice car, but I’m not a car guy."

In other words, Ed, who is straight, seemed to believe that he was gay based on stereotypes surrounding the LGBTQ+ community and toxic masculinity.

via GIPHY

A reminder that it is possible to be any sexuality and love musical theatre, pop and Britney Spears.

Click the picture below to listen to 'The Power Of Little Mix' on Global Player, celebrating 10 years of one of the biggest girl groups of all time, with exclusive interviews with Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie, as well as their closest collaborators and inner circle.