Halsey reveals emotional meaning behind 1121 lyrics and song title

By Sam Prance

The name '1121' is a personal reference to Halsey's baby boy who they gave birth to early this year.

Halsey has revealed the beautiful hidden meaning behind the name of her song '1121' on If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power.

Earlier this year (Jul 14), Halsey gave birth to their first child. Five days later, Halsey took to Instagram to share photos of her with her boyfriend, Alev Aydin, and their baby Ender Ridley Aydin. Alongside the stunning, intimate photos, Halsey wrote: "Gratitude. For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth. Powered by love," as well as Ender's full name and date of birth.

Since then, Halsey has released a critically-acclaimed album inspired by their journey with pregnancy. If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power is unflinching in its honesty and now Halsey has opened up about what fan favourite, '1121', really means.

Halsey 1121 lyrics: Meaning and title explained. Picture: @iamhalsey via Instagram

Taking to Twitter yesterday (Nov 21), Halsey tweeted: "Happy 11/21 :) I named a song on my album for this day because it was the day I discovered I was pregnant. It’s the funeral scene in the movie because it was the moment I buried my past trauma in favor of a better future. A very nostalgic day indeeeeeed."

Happy 11/21 :) I named a song on my album for this day because it was the day I discovered I was pregnant. It’s the funeral scene in the movie because it was the moment I buried my past trauma in favor of a better future. A very nostalgic day indeeeeeed. 🗡❤️🦉 — h (@halsey) November 21, 2021

In the song, Halsey sings: "Well, I won't die for love / But I've got a body here to bury." In the chorus she then appears to sing directly to her child by singing: "But I won't die for love / But ever since I met you / You could have my heart / And I would break it for you."

Fans also think that the bridge is a reference to Halsey's past miscarriages. In it, they sing: "Please don't leave (I'm runnin' out of time to tell you) / Don't leave me in the shape you left me." Halsey appears to be wishing that she doesn't have a miscarriage again.

Halsey has previously suffered three miscarriages and fans believe that her song 'More' is about them.

