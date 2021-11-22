Halsey reveals emotional meaning behind 1121 lyrics and song title

22 November 2021, 15:33

By Sam Prance

The name '1121' is a personal reference to Halsey's baby boy who they gave birth to early this year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Halsey has revealed the beautiful hidden meaning behind the name of her song '1121' on If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power.

Earlier this year (Jul 14), Halsey gave birth to their first child. Five days later, Halsey took to Instagram to share photos of her with her boyfriend, Alev Aydin, and their baby Ender Ridley Aydin. Alongside the stunning, intimate photos, Halsey wrote: "Gratitude. For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth. Powered by love," as well as Ender's full name and date of birth.

Since then, Halsey has released a critically-acclaimed album inspired by their journey with pregnancy. If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power is unflinching in its honesty and now Halsey has opened up about what fan favourite, '1121', really means.

READ MORE: Halsey shares photos of their body after giving birth to combat postpartum body stigma

Halsey 1121 lyrics: Meaning and title explained
Halsey 1121 lyrics: Meaning and title explained. Picture: @iamhalsey via Instagram

Taking to Twitter yesterday (Nov 21), Halsey tweeted: "Happy 11/21 :) I named a song on my album for this day because it was the day I discovered I was pregnant. It’s the funeral scene in the movie because it was the moment I buried my past trauma in favor of a better future. A very nostalgic day indeeeeeed."

In the song, Halsey sings: "Well, I won't die for love / But I've got a body here to bury." In the chorus she then appears to sing directly to her child by singing: "But I won't die for love / But ever since I met you / You could have my heart / And I would break it for you."

Fans also think that the bridge is a reference to Halsey's past miscarriages. In it, they sing: "Please don't leave (I'm runnin' out of time to tell you) / Don't leave me in the shape you left me." Halsey appears to be wishing that she doesn't have a miscarriage again.

Halsey has previously suffered three miscarriages and fans believe that her song 'More' is about them.

No. I'm not crying. You are.

Listen to Charlie Craggs and NoseBleedFitz talk about their coming out journeys

This week on the Coming Out Chats podcast, trans activist Charlie Craggs and TikTok superstar NoseBleedFitz open up about their coming out journeys, their experiences accessing health care in the UK, staying in touch with teachers, and drawing strength from the trans community. 

Twenty One Pilots Halsey song rumours emotional arsonist

People think Twenty One Pilots and Halsey are releasing a collab called "Emotional Arsonist"

Twenty One Pilots

Billie Eilish Normani and Ariana Grande music videos

The best music videos of 2019 (so far)

Features

Halsey drags homophobic trolls criticising her on The Voice

Halsey drags homophobic trolls criticising her 'Without Me' performance on The Voice
G-Eazy and Machine Gun Kelly

G-Eazy And Machine Gun Kelly Are Beefing Over Halsey And It's So Petty

News

Halsey emo culture

Halsey Responds To Fan Who Said She Was "Appropriating Emo Culture"

Trending on PopBuzz

Apple Music Replay 2021: How to find your Top Songs stats

Apple Music Replay 2021: How to find your most played songs and artists of the year

News

The BRIT Awards have officially abolished gendered categories

The BRIT Awards have officially abolished gendered categories

News

Finn Wolfhard says there were "rivalries" between the Stranger Things cast

Finn Wolfhard says there were "rivalries" between the Stranger Things cast

Stranger Things

Antwain "TJ" Fowler.

Viral star Antwain "TJ" Fowler has passed away aged six

Viral

JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew.

JoJo Siwa says she's ready for "cuddle date" following breakup from Kylie Prew

JoJo Siwa

Jeffree Star responds after Britney Spears deletes Instagram post praising Jeffree Star Cosmetics

Jeffree Star responds after Britney Spears deletes Instagram post praising his products

Celeb