By Jazmin Duribe

"My abortion saved my life and gave way for my son to have his. Every person deserves the right to choose."

Halsey has opened up about how their abortion saved their life in a powerful new essay.

Last month, the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade which ended the federal constitutional right to abortion. A number of states banned abortion unless the pregnancy is a product of rape or incest, effectively setting reproductive rights back decades.

Halsey has always been outspoken about their stance on the subject. In 2017, Halsey slammed Donald Trump over his anti-abortion legislation and she has also been using her Love and Power Tour to call out the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade (a number of Halsey fans actually walked out of their recent concert in Arizona after the 'Nightmare' singer spoke about abortion rights.)

Now, Halsey – who has an almost one-year-old son named Ender – is using their voice again and sharing their experience with abortion, miscarriage and giving birth.

Halsey says their abortion "saved" their life in powerful essay. Picture: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, @iamhalsey via Instagram

"I miscarried three times before my 24th birthday. It seemed a cruel irony that I could get pregnant with ease but struggled to maintain a pregnancy. One of my miscarriages required 'aftercare', a gentle way of saying that I would need an abortion, because my body could not terminate the pregnancy completely on its own and I would risk going into sepsis without medical intervention," Halsey penned in her essay written for Vogue.

"During this procedure, I cried. I was afraid for myself and I was helpless. I was desperate to end the pregnancy that was threatening my life."

Halsey also shared that they rewrote their will while pregnant with Ender because they were preparing for the "worst" and confirmed that their stance on abortion had not changed following his birth.

Halsey continued: "Many people have asked me if, since carrying a child to term after years of struggling to do so, I have reconsidered my stance on abortion. The answer is firmly no. In fact, I have never felt more strongly about it. My abortion saved my life and gave way for my son to have his. Every person deserves the right to choose when, if, and how they have this dangerous and life-altering experience.

"I will hold my son in one arm, and fight with all my might with the other."

