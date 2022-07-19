What is AF94? Halsey's new beauty brand is coming to Walmart

By Jazmin Duribe

Everything we know about Halsey's new beauty brand AF94...

Is there anything Halsey can't do? Halsey has been dominating the music industry for years now and they're currently on their Love and Power Tour, but somehow they've found the time to launch their second beauty brand too.

The 'Nightmare' singer launched their first makeup brand, about-face, in January 2021 and it's all about makeup without any rules. Last month, Ulta Beauty started selling about-face beauty products.

Now, Halsey has revealed their new brand AF94 – but what's it all about? Well, here's what we know…

What is AF94?

Halsey just launched a new makeup brand and everything is under $10. Picture: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, @af94 via Instagram

AF94 is Halsey's second beauty brand and the "cute and bratty younger sibling" to her established makeup brand about-face. The name stems from the initials of their birth name, Ashley Frangipane, while the 94 represents Halsey's birth year, which is 1994.

On Monday (July 18), Halsey announced that she was launching the brand on Instagram with the "fun, easy, and accessible products" being stocked exclusively at Walmart, who co-produced the line. Better yet, all the items are under $10 and everything is clean, vegan, and cruelty-free too.

"After listening to feedback received from fans and friends, I wanted to create another self-expressive line that was lower-priced with a wide reach which is why we are so excited to be launching this new collection with Walmart. I hope wearing this makeup, however that looks for you, inspires you to break beauty rules and color outside of the lines," Halsey said in a statement.

"I'll always remember being 15 years old and saving up to buy my first eyeliner. It was electric blue and a big purchase for me at the time, but the thrill of wearing such a bold color was worth every penny. I created AF94 so that anyone and everyone can chase that rush of standing out with bold makeup, but at an affordable price."

AF94 is launching in-store and online at Walmart on July 25. The line will kick off with 12 products – eye shadow crayons, matte lipsticks, lip and cheek tints, biodegradable makeup remover wipes and colourful face and body stickers – but will no doubt bring out more later down the line.

