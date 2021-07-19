Halsey welcomes baby Ender Ridley with boyfriend Alev Aydin

19 July 2021, 17:29 | Updated: 19 July 2021, 17:36

By Katie Louise Smith

Halsey and Alev Aydin welcomed Ender Ridley Aydin on July 14th 2021.

And now for some amazing news: Halsey has just announced the birth their first baby with boyfriend Alev Aydin!

Sharing the happy news on Instagram with fans, Halsey shared two intimate photos of the newborn, who was born on July 14th 2021, and revealed the baby's unique name: Ender Ridley Aydin.

The first of the two images shows Halsey with the newborn baby on their chest, with Alev watching on from the side. The second image shows Halsey breastfeeding baby Ender.

The full caption reads: "Gratitude. For the most “rare” and euphoric birth. Powered by love. Ender Ridley Aydin. 7/14/2021"

READ MORE: Halsey thanks fans for support after announcing she/they pronouns

Celebrity friends and fans have flocked to Halsey's Instagram to send their well wishes and messages of congratulations.

Olivia Rodrigo wrote: "The most beautiful family! Congratulations," alongside four heart emojis. Maggie Lindemann and Manny MUA were also amongst the first to congratulate the couple on the arrival of their first baby.

Halsey announced her pregnancy back in January 2021 via her Instagram with three pictures of her new baby bump.

Back in April 2021, Halsey told the paparazzi that they will "absolutely not" be having a gender reveal party.

In February 2021, Halsey opened up about their own thoughts on gender, after sharing that they now use she/they pronouns.

Halsey wrote: "I've been thinking lots about my body. it’s strange to watch yourself change so quickly. I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about 'womanhood' but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely."

"My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that's all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it's grand. I hope the feeling lasts."

Congratulations to Halsey and Alev on the birth of baby Ender!

Twenty One Pilots Halsey song rumours emotional arsonist

People think Twenty One Pilots and Halsey are releasing a collab called "Emotional Arsonist"

Twenty One Pilots

Billie Eilish Normani and Ariana Grande music videos

The best music videos of 2019 (so far)

Features

Halsey drags homophobic trolls criticising her on The Voice

Halsey drags homophobic trolls criticising her 'Without Me' performance on The Voice
G-Eazy and Machine Gun Kelly

G-Eazy And Machine Gun Kelly Are Beefing Over Halsey And It's So Petty

News

Halsey emo culture

Halsey Responds To Fan Who Said She Was "Appropriating Emo Culture"

Trending on PopBuzz

Love Island music: All the songs from the 2021 soundtrack

What songs were on Love Island tonight? The music from the Love Island 2021 soundtrack

Love Island

Amita Suman: 13 facts about the Shadow and Bone st

Amita Suman: 13 facts about the Shadow and Bone star you should know

TV & Film

High School Musical: The Series makes history with Disney's first LGBTQ+ love song

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series makes history with Disney's first LGBTQ+ love song

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Tell us what Little Mix mean to you for a chance to feature in a podcast with them

Tell us what Little Mix mean to you for a chance to feature in a podcast with them

Little Mix

Billie Eilish says she's "incredibly embarrassed and ashamed" about her past

Billie Eilish says she's "incredibly embarrassed and ashamed" about her past

Billie Eilish

All the best viral TikTok songs in 2021

Best TikTok songs 2021: All the viral songs from TikTok

Viral