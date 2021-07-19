Halsey welcomes baby Ender Ridley with boyfriend Alev Aydin

By Katie Louise Smith

Halsey and Alev Aydin welcomed Ender Ridley Aydin on July 14th 2021.

And now for some amazing news: Halsey has just announced the birth their first baby with boyfriend Alev Aydin!

Sharing the happy news on Instagram with fans, Halsey shared two intimate photos of the newborn, who was born on July 14th 2021, and revealed the baby's unique name: Ender Ridley Aydin.

The first of the two images shows Halsey with the newborn baby on their chest, with Alev watching on from the side. The second image shows Halsey breastfeeding baby Ender.

The full caption reads: "Gratitude. For the most “rare” and euphoric birth. Powered by love. Ender Ridley Aydin. 7/14/2021"

Celebrity friends and fans have flocked to Halsey's Instagram to send their well wishes and messages of congratulations.

Olivia Rodrigo wrote: "The most beautiful family! Congratulations," alongside four heart emojis. Maggie Lindemann and Manny MUA were also amongst the first to congratulate the couple on the arrival of their first baby.

Halsey announced her pregnancy back in January 2021 via her Instagram with three pictures of her new baby bump.

Back in April 2021, Halsey told the paparazzi that they will "absolutely not" be having a gender reveal party.

In February 2021, Halsey opened up about their own thoughts on gender, after sharing that they now use she/they pronouns.

Halsey wrote: "I've been thinking lots about my body. it’s strange to watch yourself change so quickly. I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about 'womanhood' but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely."

"My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that's all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it's grand. I hope the feeling lasts."

Congratulations to Halsey and Alev on the birth of baby Ender!