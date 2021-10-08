Halsey shuts down trolls asking them questions about their boobs changing size

8 October 2021, 13:29

By Sam Prance

Halsey revealed that their breasts have grown since they started breastfeeding.

Halsey has revealed that she's tired of trolls inundating her with questions about her boobs and she's called them out for it.

Earlier this year (Jul 19), Halsey took to Instagram to reveal that they'd given birth to their first child. On July 14, Halsey and her boyfriend, Alev Aydin, welcomed their baby, Ender Ridley Aydin, into the world. Since then, Halsey has released a new, critically-acclaimed album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, produced by rock icons Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

However, in spite of all of their recent achievements, all people have been asking Halsey about lately is...her boob size.

Halsey shuts down trolls asking them questions about their boobs changing size
Halsey shuts down trolls asking them questions about their boobs changing size. Picture: @iamhalsey via Instagram

Taking to Twitter today (Oct 8), Halsey shut down any questions about her boobs. She wrote: "FAQ," and then listed a set of answers about them. Halsey tweeted: "1. They look like that cause I’m breastfeeding, 2. Yeah I can’t believe it either, 3. Yes they get in the way, 4. No I don’t know if they’ll go back to normal ever, 5. Yep they hurt, 6. Yes it’s weird to look different then I’m used to, 7. Yes I’ll probs delete this."

Halsey then responded to a fan who asked: "Why you do this? really bothers you so much that you have to say something? genuinely asking, I don't know how you do it and is so patient." They wrote: "My wholeeeeee Twitter timeline every single day is just 'BOOBS' I would love to talk about literally anything else!!!!"

Here's hoping that puts an end to all the invasive questions. Stream If I Can't Have Love, I Won't Power for clear skin.

