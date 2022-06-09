Halsey cancels concert last minute due to flooding and the footage is shocking

By Sam Prance

Halsey was forced to cancel their show in Maryland minutes before taking to the stage for the safety of their fans.

Halsey has opened up about having to cancel her show in Maryland last night due to severe weather problems and flooding.

Fans of Halsey will no doubt already know that the 27-year-old artist is currently on the US leg of their Love and Power Tour. The show has received rave reviews from critics and the setlist features all of their biggest hits, including 'Without Me' and 'Bad at Love', alongside deep cuts from If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, Manic and the rest of their discography.

Last night (Jun 8), Halsey was scheduled to take the stage in Columbia, Maryland. However, the arena was flooded shortly after Halsey's opening act took to the stage and Halsey was forced to cancel the entire concert for the safety of her fans.

During the night, fan videos from the event began going viral on social media. In them, you can see thousands of people at the arena surrounded by flooding water. There are also videos in which you can see squirrels scrambling around the arena and climbing on the stage. One person shared a video writing: "This is the most horrifying shit of my life".

Another added: "There’s no way this halsey Maryland show is real like WHAT". Someone also posted footage of the arena entrance with the caption: "Why did merriweather decide to go on with the halsey concert when the path to the pavillion looks like this."

watergate 2022 was the halsey pit #Halsey pic.twitter.com/ud79Zstjcm — cali joy (@calithevirgo) June 9, 2022

There’s no way this halsey Maryland show is real like WHAT pic.twitter.com/vojuVzalum — amma 🌈 (@ammamariee) June 9, 2022

The album is called Hopeless Fountain Kingdom and they mad at #Halsey for the production value #Live #Tour #Flood https://t.co/JJ90v5iIjT — Meredith Marks’ Dissension (@MMDissension) June 9, 2022

also respectfully if you did not attend the show you don’t get an opinion on this matter. this was by far the worst concert experience i’ve ever had. halsey isn’t to blame for this but that doesn’t excuse the fact that this was a train wreck. — BELLA DID NOT SEE HALSEY TODAY (@bellhuhn) June 9, 2022

why did merriweather decide to go on with the halsey concert when the path to the pavillion looks like this pic.twitter.com/VOxRwierVP — cole (@charcolepix) June 9, 2022

Halsey’s team went all out with the special effects for this tour pic.twitter.com/ydEvGVZwtb — stace (@Th3yCallMeSTACI) June 9, 2022

Taking to Instagram live after the show was evacuated, Halsey revealed: "Tonight, the weather experts assured us that there was going to be some rain but it wasn't gonna be a big deal and it was gonna be safe to do the show." They then added: "There was some unexpected and unpredictable weather and it immediately became dangerous."

Explaining further, Halsey said: "The local authorities advised us to put a shelter in place. We had to keep you guys at the venue because it wouldn't be safe to let you guys leave all at once because of stampedes, because of traffic."

She continued: "I didn't want you guys to be heartbroken because you waited through all that bullshit so I was trying to do the show by any means necessary. However, not wanting to break your heart is not as important as wanting to keep you guys safe, so ultimately, it became apparent that I had to cancel the show."

Taking to Twitter (Jun 8), Halsey added: "Maryland I don’t even know what to say. If you missed my live, I’ll post something soon explaining what happened. But right now I’m heartbroken and panicked and I just want to know when/that you all get home safely. I love you guys more than anything."

When a fan asked why Halsey didn't still perform, they tweeted: "I promise I wanted to more than anything. But I couldn’t because it would have been SO unsafe if I went out there and people rushed the stage during or after the storm. A lot of things were out of my control tonight but I promise everything I COULD choose, I chose your safety."

They ended by writing: "I really want to add that I am beyond disappointed with the way the venue handled everything tonight and my rescheduled date will be happening somewhere else. I hear you guys loud and clear I promise."

Maryland I don’t even know what to say. If you missed my live, I’ll post something soon explaining what happened. But right now I’m heartbroken and panicked and I just want to know when/that you all get home safely. I love you guys more than anything. — h (@halsey) June 9, 2022

I promise I wanted to more than anything. But I couldn’t because it would have been SO unsafe if I went out there and people rushed the stage during or after the storm. A lot of things were out of my control tonight but I promise everything I COULD choose, I chose your safety. 🤍 https://t.co/dGhgDXd5YM — h (@halsey) June 9, 2022

I really want to add that I am beyond disappointed with the way the venue handled everything tonight and my rescheduled date will be happening somewhere else. I hear you guys loud and clear I promise. — h (@halsey) June 9, 2022

As it stands, it's currently unclear when and where the rescheduled concert will take place but we'll let you know as soon as there are any updates.

