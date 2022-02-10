Halsey reveals Dominic Fike thought she was 35 when they first met

By Jazmin Duribe

For the record, Halsey is actually only 27 years old...

Halsey has just shared a hilarious story about when she met Dominic Fike for the first time and he thought she was 35 years old.

In case you didn't know, Dominic is currently killing it playing Elliot in HBO's smash hit Euphoria. However, Dominic is also a singer, rapper, songwriter and a close friend of Halsey's. Halsey actually made an appearance in Dominic's 'Phone Numbers' music video in 2019, while he featured on their album Manic with 'Dominic's Interlude'.

Although Halsey and Dominic are friends now, their relationship got off to an awkward start when Dominic incorrectly guessed Halsey's age.

Halsey reveals Dominic Fike thought she was 35 when they first met. Picture: Alamy, Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

On Wednesday (Feb 8), Halsey shared a scene from Euphoria where Rue (played by Zendaya) confronts Elliot (played by Dominic) and calls him: "A liar and a fucking snake," before slapping him right on the head.

Halsey tweeted: "Me and dominic fike when we first met and he told me he thought i was 35 even though im only one year older than him."

They followed that up with another tweet, which read: "I've been doin this so damn long every one is tryna put me in the grave today. y’all better be careful! im 27 the universe might be listening." Yep, Halsey is only 27 years old and Dominic is just one year younger at 26. But to make matters worse, Halsey was actually 24 when they first met.

This hasn't been the first time Halsey has shared this hilarious story, though. She actually elaborated on the moment in an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music back in 2020, revealing that she met Dominic through mutual friends who had come over to their house to tie dye t-shirts.

"We were sitting around just having a beer, just talking, I'm giving him all this advice, he's hanging out in my kitchen, I'm making everyone pancakes, like, this was last year right, and I was like: 'How old are you?' and he was like: 'Oh I'm 23. I'm turning 24,'" Halsey explained.

"And I'm like, 'Oh, I'm 24,' and he literally spit his food out. He was like, 'WHAT!?'"

She added: "I was super offended. I was like: 'How old did you think I was?' and he was like, 'I don't know… closer to 30?' And I was like, 'Errr… No dude.' But he thought the same thing, he said: 'I guess I just thought you've been around for a while. I always just assumed you were older.'"

me and dominic fike when we first met and he told me he thought i was 35 even though im only one year older than him pic.twitter.com/dBMg4dHgi0 — h (@halsey) February 8, 2022

“why would u share this” because it’s funny as hell. i have a kid and i’ve been making music for 10 years i don’t blame anyone who is surprised by my age 😭 y’all suck the fun outta everything. https://t.co/rWdAswnBqP — h (@halsey) February 9, 2022

Although Halsey herself and the majority of her fans saw the funny side of the tale, it seems people misinterpreted Halsey's playful tweet. She added: "Too early in the day for dark humor i see. im sorry im kidding ily!!!

"'why would u share this' because it’s funny as hell. i have a kid and i’ve been making music for 10 years i don’t blame anyone who is surprised by my age. y’all suck the fun outta everything."