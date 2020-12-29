Halsey apologises for sharing eating disorder photo following backlash

29 December 2020, 11:28

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"I had positive intentions. I would never want to harm someone who shares my struggle."

TRIGGER WARNING: THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS DETAILS ABOUT EATING DISORDERS.

Halsey has apologised for not putting an appropriate trigger warning on an image of herself with an eating disorder.

On Monday (Dec 28), the singer was sharing old photos of herself on Instagram Stories, as part of the "post a picture of" trend. Halsey was asked to post a photo of her "lowest moment" and she replied with a topless mirror selfie where her ribs and hip bones were visible. It was captioned, "TW: ED ask for help."

Although Halsey's post did include a trigger warning on the post (which was deleted shortly after backlash), some thought it wasn't enough and that it could be potentially harmful to those with eating disorders.

READ MORE: Yungblud says Halsey helped him realise that he's attracted to men

Halsey apologises for sharing eating disorder photo following backlash
Halsey apologises for sharing eating disorder photo following backlash. Picture: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images, @iamhalsey via Instagram

One fan wrote: "Posting your bodychecks at your lowest weight is not a good way of inspiring disordered people to recover and idk why these 'recovery posts' still do this. I saw Halsey’s ig story with her bodycheck, and all i could think of was how i wanna look like *that*."

Another added: "Halsey posting a bodycheck on her Instagram story with 'tw: ed' on top of it with no actual chance to read the trigger warning first .... ???? your audience is mainly young girls wtf are you doing."

Halsey has now apologised for sharing the image without a "sufficient warning" and said she had "positive intentions" when posting. "TW: disordered eating. I am very sorry for posting a photo of myself depicting my struggle with ED without a sufficient trigger warning," she tweeted.

"I was very nervous to post it and didn’t think properly. I had positive intentions. I would never want to harm someone who shares my struggle. With that being said im gonna log off now because this has turned into something I am not emotionally equipped to handle for the time being. I hope that’s okay."

Twenty One Pilots Halsey song rumours emotional arsonist

People think Twenty One Pilots and Halsey are releasing a collab called "Emotional Arsonist"

Twenty One Pilots

Billie Eilish Normani and Ariana Grande music videos

The best music videos of 2019 (so far)

Features

Halsey drags homophobic trolls criticising her on The Voice

Halsey drags homophobic trolls criticising her 'Without Me' performance on The Voice
G-Eazy and Machine Gun Kelly

G-Eazy And Machine Gun Kelly Are Beefing Over Halsey And It's So Petty

News

Halsey emo culture

Halsey Responds To Fan Who Said She Was "Appropriating Emo Culture"

Trending on PopBuzz

QUIZ: Only an Easy A expert can score 9/10 on this

QUIZ: Only an Easy A expert can score 9/10 on this quiz

TV & Film

Voldemort Trivia Quiz

QUIZ: Can you score 100% on this Voldemort quiz?

TV & Film

RuPaul's Drag Race Best Moments 2020 - Jan, Jujubee, Jimbo

The 10 most gag-worthy Drag Race moments in 2020 - ranked!

RuPaul's Drag Race

QUIZ: Can you pass the ultimate 2020 song lyrics q

QUIZ: The ultimate 2020 song lyrics quiz

Quizzes

RuPaul changes iconic Drag Race catchphrase to be more gender inclusive

RuPaul changes iconic Drag Race catchphrase to be more gender inclusive

RuPaul's Drag Race

This viral Innocence Test will tell you how wholesome or wild you are

What is the Innocence Test on TikTok?

Viral