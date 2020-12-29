Halsey apologises for sharing eating disorder photo following backlash

By Jazmin Duribe

"I had positive intentions. I would never want to harm someone who shares my struggle."

TRIGGER WARNING: THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS DETAILS ABOUT EATING DISORDERS.

Halsey has apologised for not putting an appropriate trigger warning on an image of herself with an eating disorder.

On Monday (Dec 28), the singer was sharing old photos of herself on Instagram Stories, as part of the "post a picture of" trend. Halsey was asked to post a photo of her "lowest moment" and she replied with a topless mirror selfie where her ribs and hip bones were visible. It was captioned, "TW: ED ask for help."

Although Halsey's post did include a trigger warning on the post (which was deleted shortly after backlash), some thought it wasn't enough and that it could be potentially harmful to those with eating disorders.

Halsey apologises for sharing eating disorder photo following backlash. Picture: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images, @iamhalsey via Instagram

One fan wrote: "Posting your bodychecks at your lowest weight is not a good way of inspiring disordered people to recover and idk why these 'recovery posts' still do this. I saw Halsey’s ig story with her bodycheck, and all i could think of was how i wanna look like *that*."

Another added: "Halsey posting a bodycheck on her Instagram story with 'tw: ed' on top of it with no actual chance to read the trigger warning first .... ???? your audience is mainly young girls wtf are you doing."

TW: disordered eating



I am very sorry for posting a photo of myself depicting my struggle with ED without a sufficient trigger warning. I was very nervous to post it and didn’t think properly. I had positive intentions. I would never want to harm someone who shares my struggle. — h (@halsey) December 28, 2020

with that being said im gonna log off now because this has turned into something I am not emotionally equipped to handle for the time being. I hope that’s okay 🤍 — h (@halsey) December 28, 2020

Halsey has now apologised for sharing the image without a "sufficient warning" and said she had "positive intentions" when posting. "TW: disordered eating. I am very sorry for posting a photo of myself depicting my struggle with ED without a sufficient trigger warning," she tweeted.

"I was very nervous to post it and didn’t think properly. I had positive intentions. I would never want to harm someone who shares my struggle. With that being said im gonna log off now because this has turned into something I am not emotionally equipped to handle for the time being. I hope that’s okay."