Halsey shares health update and reveals PoTS and Ehlers-Danlos syndrome diagnosis

By Jazmin Duribe

As well as PoTS and Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Halsey has been diagnosed with Sjögren's syndrome and Mast Cell Activation syndrome.

Halsey has shared an update on her health after fans became concerned about her.

The 'Without Me' singer has been open about her health complications related to having endometriosis. Halsey actually had surgery for the condition before the GRAMMYs in April, where they were nominated for Best Alternative Music Album, but she was forced to return home after falling ill.

But since welcoming their first child Ender in July 2021, Halsey says she started experiencing even more health issues. On Monday (May 9), Halsey shared a TikTok video that revealed she was allergic to a variety of food and drinks, including coffee, shrimp, blueberries and cashews.

Then the following day, Halsey went into more detail about her health conditions on Instagram Stories.

Halsey reveals she's been diagnosed with multiple health conditions. Picture: Alamy, @iamhalsey via Instagram

"Obviously my health has changed a lot since I got pregnant and gave birth, and I started getting really, really, really sick. I've been sick pretty much all of my adult life but it started getting really bad," Halsey explained.

"I was hospitalised for anaphylaxis a few times and I had some other stuff going on. Basically, after seeing like a hundred thousand doctors I got diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjögren's syndrome, Mast Cell Activation Syndrome, PoTS [Postural tachycardia syndrome] and I'm still looking for answers to some of the root causes for some of these things."

According to the NHS, Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is an inherited disorder that affects your connective tissues, usually your skin, joints and blood vessel walls. Sjögren's syndrome is a condition that affects parts of the body that produce fluids, like tears and saliva, causing dryness all over the body as well as joint pain and difficulty remembering things.

PoTs is an abnormal increase in heart rate that occurs after sitting up or standing, while Mast Cell Activation syndrome, which is caused by abnormal mast cells or abnormal release of chemicals contained within them, usually affects people living with PoTs. However, little is known about the condition.

Halsey said that she has known she had autoimmune issues her whole life, but they have been exacerbated since welcoming her son.

Fear not though, Halsey appeared to be in good spirits and positive that she would be back to full health – and touring – very soon.

Halsey added: "I'm on a treatment plan right now, I'm in rehearsals for the tour. I'm really excited and really confident that I'm going to be able to do it in a way that's, like, healthy where I can perform my best for all of you.

"Honestly, I'm just so excited to be going on tour because it keeps my mind off of everything and keeps my body healthy because I'm so active and I'm doing cardio and stuff everyday, and I get to see you guys. I haven't toured in so long. I just can't tour the way I used to where I just didn't give a shit about my body and would just tour insane hours and days in a row. I've learned a lot about doing my job under the conditions that I'm experiencing."

Halsey's Love and Power Tour will kick off in Tampa, Florida, on May 19 and despite struggling with their health, Halsey promised the show would still be one to remember.

She continued: "The tour is going to be fucking crazy. It's going to be awesome. A lot of it will be about delving into this body horror thing that I've been experiencing, feeling like my body is rebelling against me a little bit. […] I have a lot of angst, I have a lot of energy and I have a lot of confusion that I want to get out on that stage."

Wishing Halsey a speedy recovery!

