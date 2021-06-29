Halsey announces new album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power with Nine Inch Nails

29 June 2021, 12:57

By Sam Prance

If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power will be produced by Nine Inch Nails icons Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

Halsey has just revealed that she has recorded a new album called If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power with Nine Inch Nails.

Last month (May 25), Halsey sent fans into meltdown after teasing a new era on her website. The 26-year-old uploaded new pages with the term LPIV written at the top of them and fans were quick to deduce that LPIV was a reference to her fourth album. Halsey also appeared to tease lyrics including 'All of this is temporary' and 'Why do you love me so badly?'

READ MORE: Halsey says her biopic was postponed because she fell in love with its writer Alev Aydin

Now, Halsey has confirmed that her fourth studio album is on its way and it's produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

When does If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power come out?

Halsey new album: Release date, Nine Inch Nails involvement and everything we know so far
Halsey new album: Release date, Nine Inch Nails involvement and everything we know so far. Picture: @iamhalsey via Instagram, @nineinchnails via Instagram

Taking to Twitter, Halsey announced the project by tweeting: "If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power" and adding: "The FOURTH album by Halsey Produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross". Halsey also shared a snippet of an unnamed song in which she sings: "All of this is temporary, all of this is...", alongside a black and red billboard teasing the new project.

The official Nine Inch Nails Instagram account also shared the video and, judging by the clip, it sounds like Halsey is fully embracing the Nine Inch Nails rock sound. This marks Nine Inch Nails first time producing an entire album for a pop star. Halsey is no stranger to rock though. Many of her songs, including 'Nightmare', are heavily rock-influenced.

As it stands, there is no official release date for the new album but fans believe that it might come out on Halsey's birthday, which is Friday, September 29th this year. It's also possible that Halsey will release the lead single as soon as this Friday.

Bring it on!

What do you think? Are you excited for a Halsey rock album?

