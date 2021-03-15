Halsey thanks fans for support after announcing she/they pronouns

By Sam Prance

Halsey recently updated their pronouns to "she/they" on Twitter and Instagram.

Halsey has thanked fans for their support after they noticed that the superstar had changed their pronouns on social media.

Last month (Feb 19), Halsey opened up about how their relationship with their own gender had changed. Via Instagram, they wrote: "I’ve been thinking lots about my body. It’s strange to watch yourself change so quickly. I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about 'womanhood' but truly it has levelled my perception of gender entirely."

Since then, fans have spotted that Halsey has updated their pronouns to "she/they" in their Twitter and Instagram bios.

Halsey announces that they use she/they pronouns. Picture: @iamhalsey via Instagram

While Halsey hasn't explicitly said how they label their gender, their recent pronoun update on social media means that they use both female and gender-neutral pronouns. As soon as people became aware of Halsey's updated pronouns, they took to social media to congratulate and praise the 26-year-old singer for opening up about their gender in public.

In response to the news, one fan tweeted: "i’m so happy for halsey bc some of their poems were about struggling w gender and identity and they have talked about it before too and i’m glad they feel comfortable to express themselves how they want to now despite what others or the media might think."

Another added: "i hope halsey changing their pronouns gives others the confidence to express what also makes them feel comfortable. it’s okay to not fit into the categories society puts you in."

Following the support, Halsey took to their Instagram Stories to simply write: "thank u."

Congratulations Halsey!