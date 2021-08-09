Halsey praised for showing off their stretch marks after welcoming baby Ender

9 August 2021, 12:36

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Halsey welcomed baby Ender Ridley on July 14.

Halsey has proudly showed off her stretch marks on Instagram after welcoming her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin.

The 'Without Me' singer welcomed baby Ender Ridley Aydin in July and Halsey has been sharing snippets of their new life as a mother. On Sunday (Aug 8), Halsey posted photos of Ender's nursery on Instagram, which featured brightly-coloured artwork, a rainbow neon light, a mushroom-shaped footstool and a big cursive sign that read "Ender". Aww.

Halsey also shared some photos of Ender wrapped up in a blanket wearing an adorable tie-dye onesie and another of Ender being kissed on the cheek. And in one image, Halsey showed off her postpartum stretch marks on her stomach. "Well… this is what it look like [bear emoji]," they captioned the series of images.

Halsey praised for showing off their stretch marks after welcoming baby Ender. Picture: @iamhalsey via Instagram

Stretch marks are extremely common and are often caused by sudden growth or weight gain. According to the NHS, after the baby is born the marks usually fade but do not usually go away completely.

Stretch marks are normal and nothing to be ashamed of but it's not often that we see celebrities showing off theirs. Halsey's fans praised them for their refreshing honesty about the realities of child birth.

One wrote: "I love that @halsey posted her stretch marks." Another added: "I’ve never been pregnant but me and h both have tummy stretch marks. Hotties with stretch marks rise!!!!!!! Thank you halsey!!!!!!!" While a third tweeted: "@halsey & i have our pregnancy stretch marks in the same spot i guess u can say we're best friends now."

Halsey has been vocal about the changing how we view postpartum bodies and she'll release her new album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, soon. The album is "a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth" and features Halsey carrying a baby on the front cover.

Whilst announcing the release of the album on Instagram, Halsey wrote: "This cover image celebrates pregnant and postpartum bodies as something beautiful, to be admired."

