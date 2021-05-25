Halsey, Khalid and Benny Blanco sued for "ripping off" another song with Eastside

25 May 2021, 12:18

By Sam Prance

Konstantine Lois and Shane Williams claim that Eastside copies 'Loveless' by American XO.

Halsey, Khalid and Benny Blanco are facing legal action over accusations that their hit single 'Eastside' copies another song.

In July 2018, Halsey and Khalid teamed up with producer Benny Blanco to release their collaboration 'Eastside'. The single was co-written by Benny, Halsey and Khalid with Nathan Perez and Ed Sheeran. Benny also co-produced it with Andrew Watt and Cashmere Cat. The song was a global hit and it has been streamed over one billion times on Spotify alone.

However, now the team behind the song are being sued. Konstantine Lois and Shane Williams claim that it rips them off.

READ MORE: Halsey says her biopic was postponed because she fell in love with its writer Alev Aydin

Halsey, Khalid and Benny Blanco sued for "ripping off" another song with Eastside
Halsey, Khalid and Benny Blanco sued for "ripping off" another song with Eastside. Picture: Presley Ann/WireImage, Interscope Records, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

According to TMZ, songwriters Konstantine Lois and Shane Williams have filed a lawsuit against Halsey, Khalid and Benny Blanco over the similarities between 'Eastside' and a song called 'Loveless' that they wrote for an indie-pop band American XO. TMZ state that Konstantine and Shane believe that 'Eastside' is "a carbon copy of their own tune".

In court documents, the songwriting duo claim that there "are virtually identical note dyads, note intervals, similar tempos and an all-around familiar beat" in both songs and they believe that Blanco's interviews prove that he copied them. In an interview with Vibe in 2012, Benny said that he listens "to 10, 12 new artists every day" for inspiration.

Konstantine and Shane believe that he listened to 'Loveless' before writing 'Eastside' and essentially copied it.

You can compare 'Eastside' and 'Loveless' below.

Given that Ed Sheeran was also involved in the song, he is also being sued along with Halsey, Khalid and Benny. It's currently unclear what the outcome of the case will be. We shall keep you posted with any updates.

What do you think? Are the two songs similar?

Twenty One Pilots Halsey song rumours emotional arsonist

People think Twenty One Pilots and Halsey are releasing a collab called "Emotional Arsonist"

Twenty One Pilots

Billie Eilish Normani and Ariana Grande music videos

The best music videos of 2019 (so far)

Features

Halsey drags homophobic trolls criticising her on The Voice

Halsey drags homophobic trolls criticising her 'Without Me' performance on The Voice
G-Eazy and Machine Gun Kelly

G-Eazy And Machine Gun Kelly Are Beefing Over Halsey And It's So Petty

News

Halsey emo culture

Halsey Responds To Fan Who Said She Was "Appropriating Emo Culture"

Trending on PopBuzz

Harry Styles fans think he's been cast as Thanos' brother Starfox in Marvel's Eternals

Harry Styles fans are convinced he's playing Starfox in Marvel's Eternals

Harry Styles

QUIZ: This in-depth Grey's Anatomy boyfriend quiz will reveal which character is your soulmate

QUIZ: This in-depth Grey's Anatomy boyfriend quiz will reveal which character is your soulmate

TV & Film

Drag Race UK season 3: Rumoured queens and guest judges

RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3: Release date, rumoured cast and guest judges

RuPaul's Drag Race

Here's how to get the 3D photo effect on TikTok

How to get the 3D photo effect on TikTok

Internet

Why did TikTok changes the Text-To-Speech voice?

TikTok changes Text-To-Speech voice after original voice actor files lawsuit

Internet

Lindsay Lohan is officially making a comeback in a new Netflix rom-com

Netflix have cast Lindsay Lohan in a new rom-com

News