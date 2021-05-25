Halsey, Khalid and Benny Blanco sued for "ripping off" another song with Eastside

By Sam Prance

Konstantine Lois and Shane Williams claim that Eastside copies 'Loveless' by American XO.

Halsey, Khalid and Benny Blanco are facing legal action over accusations that their hit single 'Eastside' copies another song.

In July 2018, Halsey and Khalid teamed up with producer Benny Blanco to release their collaboration 'Eastside'. The single was co-written by Benny, Halsey and Khalid with Nathan Perez and Ed Sheeran. Benny also co-produced it with Andrew Watt and Cashmere Cat. The song was a global hit and it has been streamed over one billion times on Spotify alone.

However, now the team behind the song are being sued. Konstantine Lois and Shane Williams claim that it rips them off.

Halsey, Khalid and Benny Blanco sued for "ripping off" another song with Eastside. Picture: Presley Ann/WireImage, Interscope Records, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

According to TMZ, songwriters Konstantine Lois and Shane Williams have filed a lawsuit against Halsey, Khalid and Benny Blanco over the similarities between 'Eastside' and a song called 'Loveless' that they wrote for an indie-pop band American XO. TMZ state that Konstantine and Shane believe that 'Eastside' is "a carbon copy of their own tune".

In court documents, the songwriting duo claim that there "are virtually identical note dyads, note intervals, similar tempos and an all-around familiar beat" in both songs and they believe that Blanco's interviews prove that he copied them. In an interview with Vibe in 2012, Benny said that he listens "to 10, 12 new artists every day" for inspiration.

Konstantine and Shane believe that he listened to 'Loveless' before writing 'Eastside' and essentially copied it.

You can compare 'Eastside' and 'Loveless' below.

Given that Ed Sheeran was also involved in the song, he is also being sued along with Halsey, Khalid and Benny. It's currently unclear what the outcome of the case will be. We shall keep you posted with any updates.

What do you think? Are the two songs similar?