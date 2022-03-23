Halsey fans are sobbing over the meaning behind their new match tattoo

23 March 2022, 12:13

By Sam Prance

Halsey has added a flame to her match tattoo and the meaning behind it is so beautiful.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Halsey has officially added a flame to her match tattoo and fans are crying over the emotional meaning behind her new ink.

Halsey fans will already know that the 27-year-old star has multiple tattoos with personal meanings. For example, they have their birthday '929' tattooed on their right hand and their brother Sevian's birthday '511' tattooed on their right arm. Halsey and her long-term boyfriend and baby's father, Alev Aydin, also have matching tattoos of the word "seeds" on their feet.

READ MORE: Halsey reveals Dominic Fike thought she was 35 when they first met

Elsewhere, Halsey famously has a tattoo of a match on her left forearm and she's just edited it in the most beautiful way.

What does Halsey's match tattoo mean?

Halsey fans are sobbing over the meaning behind their new match tattoo
Halsey fans are sobbing over the meaning behind their new match tattoo. Picture: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, @iamhalsey via Instagram

Halsey got their match tattoo in 2016 as a matching tattoo with three fans. Discussing the tattoo on Vevo Lift, Halsey said: "I got match-ing [get it ?] tattoos with them, and that’s the joke. I told them that an unlit match represents not playing all your good cards like you have one. It’s unlit and I think what that represents is potential. You can strike at any moment."

She continued: "I told them that when they feel like they’ve reached a point of potential in their life, or they feel like they’ve done something that they wanted to do for a long time, I told them that they should go back, get a flame added to it, and then let me know when they do, because it’s a significant moment."

Halsey added: "I told them I would do the same, so I’m just holding out for that moment because I don’t know when I’m going to reach my potential. But hopefully one day something will be enough for me."

Now fans have spotted that Halsey has added a flame to their tattoo. One fan tweeted: "Halsey said they’d light the match tattoo the moment they felt like they reached their full potential. now they’ve actually done it after making the album of their dreams and having a family".

Another wrote: "Why am I crying bc Halsey lit their match tattoo I’m just so happy for her."

While Halsey is yet to explicitly reveal why they've added the flame now, it seems likely to do with the fact that they are now a mother. Halsey has been open in the past about her wishes to start a family and her experiences with miscarriages.

Halsey has also reached new career highs in recent years and even earned a Grammy Award nomination for her critically-acclaimed album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power.

WATCH: Chloe Moriondo, Alfie Templeman and Thomas Headon vs The Tower of Truth

The 30 best albums of 2021

The 30 best albums of 2021

Features

PopBuzz songs of the year 2021

The 50 best songs of 2021

Features

Twenty One Pilots Halsey song rumours emotional arsonist

People think Twenty One Pilots and Halsey are releasing a collab called "Emotional Arsonist"

Twenty One Pilots

Billie Eilish Normani and Ariana Grande music videos

The best music videos of 2019 (so far)

Features

Halsey drags homophobic trolls criticising her on The Voice

Halsey drags homophobic trolls criticising her 'Without Me' performance on The Voice

Trending on PopBuzz

Kylie Jenner praised for "normalising" postpartum bodies with photo of her belly.

Kylie Jenner praised for "normalising" postpartum bodies with photo of her belly

Celeb

Margot Robbie didn’t recognise Sebastian Stan during the I, Tonya chemistry read

Margot Robbie had no idea who Sebastian Stan was during their I, Tonya chemistry read

News

Will Simone Ashley be in Sex Education season 4?

Bridgerton's Simone Ashley thinks her time on Sex Education "has come to an end"

News

Machine Gun Kelly slammed for making "disgusting" comments about Black women

Machine Gun Kelly slammed for "disgusting" comments about Black women in resurfaced video

Celeb

Euphoria season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the HBO series

Euphoria season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the HBO series

Euphoria

Elite season 5: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix series

Elite season 5: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix series

Elite