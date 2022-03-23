Halsey fans are sobbing over the meaning behind their new match tattoo

By Sam Prance

Halsey has added a flame to her match tattoo and the meaning behind it is so beautiful.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Halsey has officially added a flame to her match tattoo and fans are crying over the emotional meaning behind her new ink.

Halsey fans will already know that the 27-year-old star has multiple tattoos with personal meanings. For example, they have their birthday '929' tattooed on their right hand and their brother Sevian's birthday '511' tattooed on their right arm. Halsey and her long-term boyfriend and baby's father, Alev Aydin, also have matching tattoos of the word "seeds" on their feet.

READ MORE: Halsey reveals Dominic Fike thought she was 35 when they first met

Elsewhere, Halsey famously has a tattoo of a match on her left forearm and she's just edited it in the most beautiful way.

What does Halsey's match tattoo mean?

Halsey fans are sobbing over the meaning behind their new match tattoo. Picture: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, @iamhalsey via Instagram

Halsey got their match tattoo in 2016 as a matching tattoo with three fans. Discussing the tattoo on Vevo Lift, Halsey said: "I got match-ing [get it ?] tattoos with them, and that’s the joke. I told them that an unlit match represents not playing all your good cards like you have one. It’s unlit and I think what that represents is potential. You can strike at any moment."

She continued: "I told them that when they feel like they’ve reached a point of potential in their life, or they feel like they’ve done something that they wanted to do for a long time, I told them that they should go back, get a flame added to it, and then let me know when they do, because it’s a significant moment."

Halsey added: "I told them I would do the same, so I’m just holding out for that moment because I don’t know when I’m going to reach my potential. But hopefully one day something will be enough for me."

Now fans have spotted that Halsey has added a flame to their tattoo. One fan tweeted: "Halsey said they’d light the match tattoo the moment they felt like they reached their full potential. now they’ve actually done it after making the album of their dreams and having a family".

Another wrote: "Why am I crying bc Halsey lit their match tattoo I’m just so happy for her."

HALSEY LIT THE MATCH I REPEAT HALSEY. LIT. THE. MATCH. TATTOO pic.twitter.com/tL7zg4FKwn — ray 🫧 (@ushouldbesad) March 21, 2022

halsey got her match stick lit no one talk to me for 5-8 business days i’m weeping — dre🩸 (@aureumnightmare) March 21, 2022

this is why, let's all cry together pic.twitter.com/rf1I1stTNR — Just Abby (@3bridgetochorus) March 22, 2022

halsey said they’d light the match tattoo the moment they felt like they reached their full potential. now they’ve actually done it after making the album of their dreams and having a family 🥺 pic.twitter.com/MbDT5NnVrE — i (@roadtomanics) March 21, 2022

i have been a halsey stan since 2015 and seeing that match tattoo finally lit after 7 years just made me so happy — Brian🧣🔔(H - 6/1) (@wontdieforlove_) March 21, 2022

my guess is halsey got the flame added to the match stick because of Ender 🥺 they finally became a mom!! https://t.co/xtOtRIXu9Z — 929 (Taylor’s Version) 🥀🫀 (@EmmaleeRose19) March 21, 2022

why am I crying bc halsey lit their match tattoo I’m just so happy for her & I feel like it’s weird bc ive never even met her but I’m so proud/happy/excited for their life — el✨ (@ellieliima) March 21, 2022

What strikes me most about the match being lit (no pun intended) is Halsey said in an old interview they would light it after playing MSG in 2016. Obviously, that wasn't the case and there was a shift in thinking. It was finally lit years later after so much has happened✨ — Dylan (@j3susweekend) March 22, 2022

While Halsey is yet to explicitly reveal why they've added the flame now, it seems likely to do with the fact that they are now a mother. Halsey has been open in the past about her wishes to start a family and her experiences with miscarriages.

Halsey has also reached new career highs in recent years and even earned a Grammy Award nomination for her critically-acclaimed album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power.