Baz Lurhmann explains why he didn't cast Harry Styles as Elvis

By Sam Prance

Harry Styles auditioned to play Elvis but Baz Lurhmann ultimately gave the role to Austin Butler.

Baz Lurhmann has opened up about why he decided not to cast Harry Styles as the titular role in his brand new Elvis biopic.

Fans of Harry Styles will no doubt already know that he auditioned to play Elvis in Baz Lurhmann's new film about the music icon. Speaking about it with Howard Stern, Harry said: "Elvis was probably the first person I knew besides my family when I was a kid. For that reason, there was something incredibly sacred surrounding him. I thought I should try to get the part."

However, Baz ended up casting former Disney star Austin Butler instead, and now he's explained why he didn't give Harry the role.

Talking on the Fitzy & Wippa podcast, Baz said: "Harry is a really talented actor. I would work on something with him but the real issue with Harry is, he’s Harry Styles. He’s already an icon." Discussing Harry further, he added: "He was just desperate to put the suit on and explore. He’s such a great spirit and I have nothing but great things to say about Harry Styles."

Thankfully it looks like Harry didn't mind losing the part. In his interview with Howard Stern, he stated: "I feel like if a director feels like I’m not the best person for the role then it’s better for them and it’s better for me. If they think the movie’s going to be better with someone else then I don’t want to do it because I don’t want to be the not-as-good version."

While he may not have got the role of Elvis, Harry has since bagged lead roles in My Policeman and Don't Worry Darling as well as the role of Starfox in the MCU. He's also released his critically acclaimed Number 1 album Harry's House.

Elvis starring Austin Butler debuts in cinemas worldwide on the 24th of June this year.

What do you think? Would Harry have made a good Elvis?

