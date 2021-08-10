Is Harry Styles launching a brand called Pleasing? Everything we know about the mystery project

By Jazmin Duribe

Pleasing hoodies? Pleasing sweatshirts? Here's what we know about Harry Styles' rumoured new brand...

Harry Styles fans are convinced he's starting a new cosmetics or fashion brand called Pleasing after he was spotted wearing a "Pleasing" hoodie.

As you know, the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer is already a fashion icon. Whether he's rocking a dress on the cover of Vogue or wearing a feather boa, Harry has a style that is completely unique. Having already dominated the music biz, fashion world and now Hollywood, it would make sense that the former One Direction star would become a brand owner, right?

In June, it was revealed that The Policeman actor filed paperwork under his full name Harry Edward Styles to begin the "wholesale of perfume and cosmetics". In the documents, which were obtained by US Weekly, Harry is listed as Director of the company, named Pleased As Holdings Limited, alongside his longtime executive assistant Emma Spring. Fans also found that the new company shared the same address as Erskine Records Ltd, Harry's recording label.

Is Harry Styles launching a cosmetics brand called Pleasing?

To add more fuel to the fire, Harry has recently been pictured roaming around wearing merch with "Pleasing" plastered all over it. In one image, Harry wore a black hoodie with "Pleasing" printed on the front of it. And in another, he had a "Pleasing" sticker on the back of his phone.

But what does this all mean? Is Harry becoming a fashion designer? Is he bring out his own line of cosmetics? Perfume? Homeware, even? Well whatever Harry's selling, we're buying.

People are now theorising that "Pleasing" is the name of Harry Styles' new brand.

What do you think Harry Styles is cooking up?