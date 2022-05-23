Harry Styles confirms fans will not see his "peen" in My Policeman

By Jazmin Duribe

"I'd never kissed anyone on camera before and it felt like giving a part of myself away in some ways."

Harry Styles has revealed what fans can expect of his upcoming nude scenes in My Policeman.

On Friday (May 20), Harry released his third studio album, Harry's House, which has already received rave reviews. But aside from music, he's also set to star in Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling alongside Florence Pugh and My Policeman opposite Emma Corrin.

If you had the pleasure of seeing the Don't Worry Darling trailer, then you'll know we're set for some pretty intimate moments, and My Policeman also contains a few sex scenes too (Motion Pictures Association have officially given My Policeman an R rating for "sexual content"). In fact, Harry's first-ever nude scene was actually in My Policeman.

The film, based on Bethan Roberts' best-selling novel of the same name, is about a gay policeman (played by Harry) in the 1950s whose marriage to his wife starts to unravel after he falls in love with a male museum curator.

Harry Styles confirms fans will not see his "peen" in My Policeman. Picture: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM, Karwai Tang/WireImage

Now in an interview with Howard Stern, Harry has opened up about filming nude scenes and just how much nudity we can expect. "It does feel vulnerable. I’d never kissed anyone on camera before and it felt like giving a part of myself away in some ways," Harry explained.

"I wasn’t naked in Don’t Worry Darling. I was naked in My Policeman. There’s no peen in the final cut. There’s bum bum... I don’t think the peen was intended to be involved. The peen, it was pre-negotiated that that would remain my own."

Speaking about filming those intimate scenes, Harry added: "I think the most important thing in that stuff is trust. I think if you speak about it properly with everyone that’s involved [that helps].

"If you remember that the most important thing on the set is the two human beings doing it. If at any point either one of you is uncomfortable, I think having the conversation where it’s like, 'It doesn’t matter if they’re getting great stuff, if you don’t feel good, you tell me and we’ll stop.'"

If you're itching to sneak a peek of Harry's "bum bum" you won't have to wait too long. Although there's no official release date for My Policeman, filming wrapped in June 2021 and actor Rupert Everett, who stars in the movie, told Variety that the film will be released this year.

Don't Worry Darling will hit theatres on September 23.

