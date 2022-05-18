Harry Styles fans are confused over his "new accent" in viral interview

By Sam Prance

Harry Styles fans think that he sounds completely different in a new Zane Lowe interview for Apple Music.

Listen to this article

Harry Styles is breaking the internet once again and, this time, people are confused over his accent in a brand new interview.

Earlier this week, Harry Styles sat down with Zane Lowe for a tell-all Apple interview about his highly anticipated third studio album Harry's House. In the video, Harry opens up about everything from his relationship with his One Direction bandmates to the inspiration behind his music. He also talks at length about fame, therapy and what Harry's House means to him.

However, it's Harry's new accent that the internet can't stop talking about. Fans think that he sounds completely different.

READ MORE: Harry Styles and Florence Pugh fans are losing it over new Don't Worry Darling trailer

Harry Styles fans are confused over how "different" his accent is in new viral video. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Apple

In response to a trailer for the Zane Lowe interview, writer Grace Medford wrote: "why am i so affected by harry styles losing his lil soft northern accent". Someone else also tweeted: "Sounds like an Australian South African that lived in Yorkshire for a while, before moving to Scandinavia, that now lives in the US".

Another person added: "absolutely losing my mind over harry styles’ new accent this morning what on earth."

Fans of Harry will no doubt already know that he grew up in Cheshire and had a distinctively northern accent when he first rose to fame. However, since he's spent much of his adult life in America and touring all around the world, it's no wonder that his voice has gradually changed over time.

One fan defended Harry by tweeting: "There seems to be a lot of ridicule about Harry Styles’ accent. Am I the only one who thinks it’s normal for your accent to change when you’ve lived in a place for a long time? Mine can change depending on who I’m talking to. And no I’m not doing it on purpose. Calm down."

Sounds like an Australian South African that lived in Yorkshire for a while, before moving to Scandinavia, that now lives in the US — StreetsOfRaith🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇪 (@StreetsOfRaith) May 17, 2022

why am i so affected by harry styles losing his lil soft northern accent 😪 — G (@oneofthosefaces) May 17, 2022

absolutely losing my mind over harry styles’ new accent this morning what on earth — georgia ✌🏻 (@brightroars_) May 17, 2022

I’m watching the harry styles & zane lowe interview and I have one problem with it.



CAN HARRY JUST PICK A DAMN ACCENT. HES EITHER ENGLISH OR AMERICAN. JUST PICK ONE MR STYLES — kaity is ✨sad✨ (@kaityisnotokay) May 16, 2022

What is going on with One Direction band members and their accents https://t.co/PkEM74krKR — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) May 17, 2022

I shan't be watching or engaging in any of the Harry Styles interview content because I cannot stomach the change in his lovely northern accent. Thanks for understanding — Emily Baker (@emilyrbakes) May 17, 2022

why is harry styles’ accent all over the place in that recent interview — hannah (@enhypenjin) May 17, 2022

Accent? First Liam now Harry?? Someone give Niall a buzz there to make sure he’s still from Westmeath https://t.co/zMufuEYir9 — 𝖑𝖆𝖚𝖗𝖊𝖓 ☾ (@LaurenDuffy_) May 17, 2022

Harry I love you but what is this Liam Payne at the Oscars accent https://t.co/gxcdIxBpsA — ♌️ J G P ♌️ (@jodiepeatyx) May 17, 2022

There seems to be a lot of ridicule about Harry Styles’ accent. Am I the only one who thinks it’s normal for your accent to change when you’ve lived in a place for a long time? Mine can change depending on who I’m talking to. And no I’m not doing it on purpose. Calm down. 😂 — Lima Bean 🐻🥺 He/Him (@Lima0212) May 17, 2022

Harry isn't the first One Direction member to come under scrutiny over their accent. Back in April, an Oscars interview with Liam Payne went viral because fans thought he sounded Irish, Scottish, Welsh and American in the video.

As it stands, Harry is yet to address the conversation surrounding his accent but we shall update you if he does.

What do you think? Does Harry sound different now?

