Harry Styles says he has "no idea what I’m doing" when it comes to acting

By Katie Louise Smith

Harry opened up about his approach to acting during the Don't Worry Darling press conference in Venice.

Grammy award-winning musician Harry Styles is set to dominate cinemas and Letterboxd accounts all over the world over the next couple of months, thanks to the releases of his two highly-anticipated films, Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman.

Harry takes on two very different roles in the two features; one in a supporting role (Jack in Don't Worry Darling, opposite lead Florence Pugh) and one as one of the leads (Tom, opposite Emma Corrin and David Dawson).

But amid all the hype surrounding his upcoming projects, Harry has admitted that he has absolutely no idea what he's doing when it comes to acting.

Harry Styles opens up about how he feels about acting. Picture: Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images, Warner Bros. Pictures

Speaking at the press conference for Don't Worry Darling at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, Harry told reporters: "What I like about acting is I feel like I have no idea what I’m doing."

Explaining how he's found the process at lot different to being a musician, Harry added: "Making music is a really personal thing. There are aspects of acting where you’re drawing from experiences a bit, but for the most part you’re pretending to play someone else. That’s what I find the most interesting about it."

"They can aid each other in a way," he continued. "Any time you get to view the world through a different lens, it can help to create whichever way it goes. I find it really different. I think the fun part is that you never know what you’re doing in either one of them."

Diving deeper into his experience working on a project like Don't Worry Darling, Harry added: "It’s fun to play in worlds that aren’t necessarily your own. This world is supposedly so perfect. It was fun to play pretend in it. It’s like driving fun cars. We were lucky to have that world built so well around us, so we could play in reality instead of pretending everything was nice."

Don't Worry Darling marks Harry's third outing in a big feature film. His on-screen debut was in 2017's Dunkirk, and he popped up very briefly as Eros in the post-credit scene of Marvel's Eternals.

And yes, Kevin Feige has already teased that there's more to come from Harry in the MCU.

