Anne Hathaway cast in new Harry Styles fanfiction movie The Idea of You

By Sam Prance

The Idea of You is about a 40-year-old woman who falls in love with a much younger boyband singer.

Anne Hathaway will star in a new movie based on Harry Styles fanfiction.

The Idea of You is an upcoming Prime Video movie based on Robinne Lee’s 2017 novel of the same name. Deadline reports that Anne will star as Sophie, a 40-year-old divorced mother whose husband left her for a younger woman.

The plot kicks in when Sophie's husband cancels plans to take their 15-year-old daughter to Coachella. Sophie steps in, braving the heat and the desert, and takes her daughter to the festival. It’s here where she meets 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (based on Harry). Hayes is the lead singer of the “hottest boyband on the planet”, August Moon (based on One Direction.)

One life-changing weekend leads to a whirlwind romance, and it’s a story that has left 1D fans, and those who just love a juicy romance book, wanting more.

"This was never supposed to be a book about Harry Styles," Robinne previously told Vogue. "It was supposed to be a story about a woman approaching 40 and reclaiming her sexuality and rediscovering herself, just at the point that society traditionally writes women off as desirable and viable and whole."

Speaking of how she came up with the book idea, Robinne told blogger Deborah Kalb: “A few years ago, my husband was away on business and I was up late surfing music videos on YouTube when I came across the face of a boy I'd never seen in a band I'd never paid attention to, and it was so aesthetically perfect it took me by surprise. It was like…art."

Robinne added: "I spent a good hour or so Googling and trying to figure out who this kid was and in doing so I discovered that he often dated older women, and so the seed was planted."

The Idea of You is the latest addition to the ever-growing Harry Styles cinematic universe.

Harry stans will already know that the After movie series is based on Wattpad fan fiction that was inspired by One Direction. The original fan fiction has been read over 1 billion times and has been adapted into four films to date with two further films on the way. In the After franchise, Hero Fiennes Tiffin plays Hardin Scott, the character based on Harry, while Josephine Langford stars as Tessa Young, Hardin’s love interest.

In spite of its popularity, the After movie series has been met with some backlash from people who believe that it unfairly portrays Harry in a negative light. Harry has never commented on the films personally. Meanwhile, Harry's former bandmate, Liam Payne, has praised the movies.

As it stands, Prime Video are yet to reveal who will be playing the character inspired by Harry in The Idea of You or a release date. We shall update you as soon as we know more.

