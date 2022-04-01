Are Harry Styles' As It Was lyrics about Olivia Wilde? Here's what he's said

By Sam Prance

Harry Styles fans think that his As It Was lyrics are inspired by his relationship with Olivia Wilde.

Harry Styles is back with a banger and fans think his 'As It Was' lyrics include references to his relationship with Olivia Wilde.

Last month (Mar 23), Harry revealed that he will be releasing his third studio album Harry's House on May 20 this year. Little is known about the project, however, it's since been confirmed that Harry's House will feature 13 brand new tracks. Harry wrote a lot of the LP with his longterm collaborators Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson ('Adore You', 'Sweet Creature').

Now, Harry has released the record's first single 'As It Was' and he has opened up about the meaning behind the lyrics.

What do Harry Styles' As It Was lyrics mean?

Harry Styles As It Was lyrics meaning: Are they about Olivia Wilde? Picture: Columbia Records, Neil Mockford/GC Images

In the chorus, Harry sings: "In this world, it's just us / You know it's not the same as it was". Discussing the meaning behind 'As It Was' in a UK radio interview, Harry explained: "It was the last song that was written for the album. It was written in the countryside in England. It's about embracing change, losing oneself, finding oneself. I hope you enjoy it."

However, there's one lyric in particular that fans think is a direct reference to his girlfriend Olivia Wilde. In the bridge, Harry sings: "Go home, get ahead, light-speed internet / I don't wanna talk about the way that it was / Leave America, two kids follow her / I don't wanna talk about who's doin' it first". Given that Olivia has two kids, it seems likely it's about her.

Naturally, fans are losing it given that Harry and Olivia reportedly started dating in 2021 and this is the first time that he's ever referenced her in his music. One fan tweeted: "harry styles did not try to hide the fact his new single is about olivia wilde at ALL".

Another added: "are my ears deceiving me or is “as it was” abt olivia wilde…"

As it stands, Harry is yet to confirm if the line is a direct reference to Olivia. We shall update you if he does.

Harry Styles - 'As It Was' lyrics

INTRO

Come on, Harry, we wanna say goodnight to you

VERSE 1

Holdin' me back

Gravity's holdin' me back

I want you to hold out the palm of your hand

Why don't we leave it at that?

Nothin' to say

When everything gets in the way

Seems you cannot be replaced

And I'm the one who will stay, oh-oh-oh

CHORUS

In this world, it's just us

You know it's not the same as it was

In this world, it's just us

You know it's not the same as it was

As it was, as it was

You know it's not the same

VERSE 2

Answer the phone

"Harry, you're no good alone

Why are you sitting at home on the floor?

What kind of pills are you on?"

Ringin' the bell

And nobody's coming to help

Your daddy lives by himself

He just wants to know that you're well, oh-oh-oh

CHORUS

In this world, it's just us

You know it's not the same as it was

In this world, it's just us

You know it's not the same as it was

As it was, as it was

You know it's not the same

BRIDGE

Go home, get ahead, light-speed internet

I don't wanna talk about the way that it was

Leave America, two kids follow her

I don't wanna talk about who's doin' it first

OUTRO

(Hey)

As it was

You know it's not the same as it was

As it was, as it was