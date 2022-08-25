Harry Styles addresses theories that he’s gone bald and wears a wig

By Sam Prance

Several theories claiming that Harry is losing his hair have gone viral on TikTok.

Harry Styles has responded to the viral TikTok theories that he is losing his hair and has been wearing a wig in recent years.

Ever since Harry Styles auditioned for The X Factor in 2010, fans have been obsessed with his hair. From his floppy fringe in the early One Direction years to his shoulder-length do when the band went on hiatus, people have long been mesmerised by the 28-year-old's luscious locks. Like all great popstars before him, Harry has used his hair to help define his image.

However, last month rumours surfaced that Harry had gone bald and now he's addressed the claims that he's lost his hair.

Harry Styles addresses theories that he’s gone bald and wears a wig. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, @abbi.henry via Tiktok

In July, a blind item by celebrity gossip page DeuxMoi said an A-list singer and occasional actor had gone "almost completely bald" and was hiding it with a toupee. The post added: "His hair piece is so lifelike that only a good eye could pick it out". Shortly afterwards, people guessed that it was about Harry Styles and theories quickly went viral on TikTok.

In one video with over 6 million views, Harry fan Abigail Henry argued: "He did say when he goes out in public and doesn't want to be spotted, it's really easy to do. And if he were bald, it would in fact be very easy to do. If I find out we are being robbed of bald Harry, I'm gonna throw hands." She also did edits of Harry with no hair to see what he would look like.

Discussing the rumours with Rolling Stone UK, Harry explained that his friend and collaborator Kid Harpoon informed him about the theories. Laughing, Harry said, "He’s completely obsessed with it. He won’t stop sending me messages about [people] trying to work out if I’m bald."

Harry then shut down the speculation by confirming that he hasn't gone bald, for now, at least. He explained: "What is it with baldness? … It skips a generation or something, right? If your grandad’s bald then you’ll be bald? Well, my granddad wasn’t bald, so fingers crossed."

So there we have it. Harry's luscious locks live to slay another day.

