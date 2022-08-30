Harry Styles fans threw chicken nuggets at him on stage and his response is hilarious

By Emma Kershaw

“Who threw the chicken nugget?”

Imagine throwing a chicken nugget on stage at a Harry Styles gig... And then Harry Styles himself picking up the chicken nugget and addressing it live on stage in front of thousands and thousands of people.

During the August 27th show of his 15-night residency at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Harry paused his set after an audience member threw a chicken nugget at him. Yes, a chicken nugget.

Harry found the funny side to the bizarre act, exclaiming: “Who threw the chicken nugget?”, before another nugget was thrown on the stage. He then refused to cave to the audiences demands that he eats the nugget in front of the crowd.

Responding to the chants of "Eat it! Eat it!" coming from the pit, Harry said: “I don’t eat chicken, sorry. I don’t eat meat. Non mangio carné!”

"First of all, this is cold,” the Harry's House singer continued. "And I’m assuming very old." Asking the culprit if they want it back, Harry proceeded to throw the nugget back into the crowd, before saying: "Now it’s on the floor. Don’t go looking for it, we’ll get you another nugget."

The internet has been loving this bonkers interaction, taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on the situation, along with plenty of iconic memes.

"The chicken nugget after harry styles threw it,” one person tweeted, sharing a photo of a nugget dressed in the same outfit Harry wore on stage that night. Another then added: "I can’t stop watching the Harry Styles x chicken nugget video."

Harry Styles and a chicken nugget. pic.twitter.com/f2pU9t6L24 — َ (@HSFEATURES) August 28, 2022

Fans have also been sharing their reaction to the news that Harry doesn’t eat meat. Although Harry has been open about being a pescatarian in several interviews, this is the first some people are hearing of it.

"Since when is harry styles a pescatarian what” one person wrote. Another questioned: "Is part of the reason harry styles has the physique of a god amongst men because he is pescatarian??”

While the whole interaction was a funny and super wholesome moment on Harry’s part, hopefully, this doesn’t lead to a surge in fans throwing nuggets at the singer. We can only recommend that, if you sneak nugs into a concert, eat them yourself.

