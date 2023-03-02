Chris Pine reveals what Harry Styles actually said to him in viral spitting video

By Sam Prance

A theory that Harry Styles spat on Chris Pine at the Don't Worry Darling premiere in Venice went viral in 2022.

Chris Pine has opened up about the viral theory that Harry Styles spat on him at the Don't Worry Darling premiere in Venice.

Last year, a video of Harry finding his seat at the Don't Worry Darling premiere broke the internet. In the now infamous clip, Harry can be seen taking his seat next to Chris Pine, who is clapping along with the audience. Harry then appears to make a spit motion with his mouth and Chris stops clapping and looks down at his lap. As a result, people believed that Harry spat on Chris' lap.

Shortly after the video went viral, Harry and Chris both released statements denying that Harry spat on Chris. Now, Chris has revealed what really happened at the Venice Film Festival and what Harry actually said to him during that moment.

Chris Pine reveals what Harry Styles actually said to him in viral spitting video. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Venice International Film Festival, Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Discussing the viral incident with Esquire, Chris said: "Harry did not spit on me. Harry is a very kind guy." Chris then revealed that he was sleeping on a plane back from Venice when his publicist woke him to say: "We have to craft a message about what happened in Venice." He then added: "She showed me the thing and it does indeed look like Harry spit on me."

Chris then explained that Harry was just joking with him. He said: "I think Harry leaned down and said, ‘It’s just words isn’t it?’ We had this little joke. We were all jet lagged and trying to answer questions and sometimes when you’re doing these press things your brain goes befuddled and you start speaking gibberish, so we had a joke: ‘It’s just words’."

So there we have it. No spit. Just words!

