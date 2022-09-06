Here's what the Don't Worry Darling reviews are saying about Harry Styles' acting

By Sam Prance

What is Harry Styles like in Don't Worry Darling? Can he act? The reviews are officially in.

Harry Styles fans assemble. Don't Worry Darling has finally had its premiere and the first reviews of his performance are out.

There's no denying that Don't Worry Darling is one of the most talked about movies of 2022. From the all-star cast (Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan) to the alleged drama behind the scenes (more on that here), the whole world is talking about Olivia Wilde's new film. Is the movie good though and, perhaps most importantly, can Harry Styles act?

This isn't Harry's first time acting on screen, of course. The beloved artist has already guest-starred on iCarly and received critical acclaim for his performance in Dunkirk. He's also joined the MCU as Thanos' brother Eros. However, Don't Worry Darling marks Harry's first time playing a pretty crucial supporting role in a film and fans are eager to see how he performs.

Well, following the movie's premiere at the Venice International Film Festival yesterday (Sep 5), the critics have spoken.

Here's what the Don't Worry Darling reviews are saying about Harry Styles' acting. Picture: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images, Warner Bros. Pictures

Set in the 1950s, Don't Worry Darling tells the story of a couple, Alice (Florence) and Jack (Harry), who live in the town of Victory, California. Jack is a workaholic, Alice is a devoted wife and everything about their life, work and community seems perfect. However, when Alice begins questioning Jack's company, cracks start to show in their utopian existence.

As for Harry's performance, critics are divided. In a review for The Guardian, Peter Bradshaw writes: "Styles may or may not be a talented actor; it’s not easy to tell from this". Meanwhile, Geoffrey McNabb for The Independent is harsher. He claims that Harry's performance as Jack is "charisma-free" and "surprisingly dull and low-wattage".

Robbie Collin for The Telegraph, says that Harry is outshone by Florence Pugh: "Alongside such prowess, the 28-year-old Styles can’t help but look outclassed." However, he adds: "But the former One Directioner is far from embarrassing."

In a review for Time, Stephanie Zacharek states: "Styles is cute, but a dud. Everything he does on-screen practically evaporates from one scene to the next."

However, other publications were much more complimentary of Harry's acting capabilities. The Hollywood Reporter's David Rooney writes: "Styles carries himself with confidence as eager young company man and loving but increasingly conflicted husband Jack Chambers."

On top of that, Variety's Owen Glieberman says: "Jack, played by Styles with a wholesome cunning that marks him as a natural screen actor." In other words, it's going to be up to the viewer to decide whether Harry is a thespian or not.

As for the movie itself, Don't Worry Darling currently has a score of 45% on Rotten Tomatoes. There is major praise for Florence Pugh's performance but critics argue that there are too many "plot holes" in the film to ignore.

It looks like we'll have to buy a ticket when the movie drops in cinemas on September 23rd to judge it for ourselves.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Don't Worry Darling?

