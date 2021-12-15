Kevin Feige teases plans to expand Harry Styles' Eros role in the MCU

15 December 2021, 16:22

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"So, as the MCU has extended into the cosmic arena, there are ideas."

If you lived for Harry Styles playing Eros in Marvel's Eternals then you're in luck because there's "ideas" to expand his character.

Since One Direction went on hiatus in 2016, Harry has been making a name for himself as a solo artist, a fashion icon and an actor. Between releasing his own music and launching his new beauty brand, Pleasing, Harry has landed roles in My Policeman alongside Emma Corrin and Don't Worry Darling with Florence Pugh.

But perhaps his most unexpected role to date is playing Thanos' brother Eros/Starfox in the MCU. The 'Watermelon Sugar' singer made his MCU debut in an Eternals post-credit scene. Eternals director Chloé Zhao personally picked Harry for the part after keeping tabs on him "since he appeared in Dunkirk".

Picture: Rich Fury/Getty Images for Spotify, Alamy

Now, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has teased that there are more "ideas" to expand Harry's role in the MCU. "That was fun, that was a fun one. A teaser tag at the end of the movie," Kevin told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

"We have a lot of fans outside the studio, of course. But, inside the studio of Starfox, of that character, of Eros. So, as the MCU has extended into the cosmic arena, there are ideas."

That means it's highly possible that we'll be seeing a lot more of Harry in the MCU. And, with rumours that a second Eternals movie is already in the works, it's possible Harry could take on a bigger role as Eros.

