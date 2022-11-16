Harry Styles hit in the eye by fan throwing Skittles at him on stage

By Katie Louise Smith

Harry's band member Pauli confirmed Harry was ok, adding: "But do me a favour, don’t throw no more Skittles on stage."

This is a public service announcement: Stop throwing shit at Harry Styles!!!!!

Harry, who is still performing on his epic Love on Tour tour, goes viral on TikTok pretty much every time he's on stage; whether he's bantering with the crowd, giving a surprise performance of 'Medicine' or donning something a fan has thrown at him on stage.

But as well as all the feather boas, flags, cowboy hats and soft toys, people have also been throwing their phones, water bottles and chicken nuggets (yes, that really happened) at the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer in the hopes of getting his attention during the show.

And now, at his latest gig in Los Angeles, he's been hit in the eye by a handful of Skittles thrown by a fan in one of the pit sections of the crowd.

Harry Styles hit in the eye after fan throws Skittles at him. Picture: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images, @katieleigh722 via TikTok

During the encore of his show in Inglewood, California (Nov 15), Harry can be seen thanking the crowd and blowing kisses before a handful of Skittles is thrown directly at him. One of them ends up hitting him in the eye.

He then immediately recoils and presses his hand to his eye, unable to open it. For the rest of the encore, Harry can be seen wincing, rinsing his eye out with water on stage and unable to see properly. During his last song 'Kiwi', there's also footage of Harry still rubbing his eye in pain.

The videos that fans have shared of the moment it happened have now gone viral on TikTok.

Harry didn't address the incident at the time, but he later made a comment about it on his band member Pauli Lovejoy's Instagram live. Pauli also confirmed that Harry and his eye are ok.

In his video, Pauli told fans: "Harry came through and confirmed his eye is okay. But do me a favour, don’t throw no more Skittles on stage."

Harry then commented on the same livestream and joked - at least we hope he’s joking - that he might have to wear an eye patch for the next show. He wrote: "See you tomorrow AVEC eye patch".

Skittles' official Twitter account also commented on the situation, writing: "Didn’t think I needed to say this: Please don’t throw Skittles."

You heard 'em. Don't throw Skittles! And don't throw water bottles and chicken nuggets either!

