Harry Styles helps fan come out to their mother during his Love On Tour concert

By Sam Prance

Harry Styles spotted McKinley McConnell's sign in the audience and the video is too cute for words.

Harry Styles has done it again. He's helped an LGBTQ+ fan come out to their mother and the video is the purest thing ever.

Harry Styles fans will already know that the superstar is no stranger to helping LGBTQ+ fans come out. Back in 2018, Harry famously stopped his San Jose concert to help his fan, Grace, come out to her mum after spotting her in the audience. He famously proclaimed: "Tina, she's gay" to the arena, and Grace later revealed that her mum was very supportive of her.

Now, Harry's back at it. This time he helped his fan, McKinley McConnell, come out to her mum at his gig in Milwaukee.

Harry Styles stops Love On Tour concert to help fan come out to their mother. Picture: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo, @intothexxlight via Twitter

Last night (Nov 3), Harry paused his performance to interact with his audience and he noticed that McKinley was holding up a sign which read: "My mom is in section 201. Help me come out?". Harry then went up to McKinley and asked her, "What would you like to tell your mother?", and a shocked McKinley replied, "Oh, that's a microphone".

Harry then reassured her: "You don't have to do it if you don't want. I can do it if you like." McKinley responded, "There's a lot of people," and laughing Harry said, "There is a lot of people. Did you not know? Did you think this through?" He then asked: "Do you want to tell her or should I tell her?"

McKinley replied, "Can you tell her?" before Harry said, "I can tell her. Yeah. Lisa. She's gay!" The tour cameras then panned and showed McKinley's mum reacting positively and Harry added: "Now, I don't want to ruin a moment but wouldn't it be nice if you were a little closer together."

Taking to Twitter afterwards, McKinley shared the video with the caption: "a moment that will actually be with me forever. thank you for creating a safe place for me. thank you for letting me grow along side you as a fan. thank you for helping me know who i am. thank you."

a moment that will actually be with me forever. thank you for creating a safe place for me. thank you for letting me grow along side you as a fan. thank you for helping me know who i am. thank you. 🖤 @Harry_Styles #LoveOnTourMilwaukee #LoveOnTour #SHESGAY pic.twitter.com/cVnenwlbN9 — mckinley🍒 3 (@intothexxlight) November 4, 2021

McKinley also shared a photograph of her mother, Lisa after the event. She tweeted: "everyone meet LISA!!! she is overjoyed & also wanted everyone to know she had the best time & couldn’t stop dancing tonight!!! she wanted me to show y’all she got her merch 🥺thank you all SO MUCH FOR THE LOVE".

And McKinley posted several adorable closeups of Harry looking at her as well.

everyone meet LISA!!! she is overjoyed & also wanted everyone to know she had the best time & couldn’t stop dancing tonight!!! she wanted me to show y’all she got her merch🥺 thank you all SO MUCH FOR THE LOVE pic.twitter.com/KpAaGhLgfx — mckinley🍒 3 (@intothexxlight) November 4, 2021

the way … he’s smiling … at ME ???? pic.twitter.com/4ZOOpoGn4k — mckinley🍒 3 (@intothexxlight) November 4, 2021

naurrrr i’m ending it all. he looked at ME LIKE THAT pic.twitter.com/TBwCMxJuGB — mckinley🍒 3 (@intothexxlight) November 4, 2021

Congratulations McKinley!

