Harry Styles performed shirtless at the Grammys and I'm going to need a minute

By Jazmin Duribe

We need to talk about Harry Styles at the Grammys.

Sunday night (March 14) was a huge night for Harry Styles and every cabaret singer's favourite fashion item: the feather boa. The 'Adore You' singer stepped out for the annual Grammy Awards in three Gucci lewks complete with coordinating feather boas.

For his red carpet outfit, Harry wore a checked suit jacket, cord trousers and a lilac feather boa draped around his neck. He then opened the Grammy Awards by performing his 2020 hit 'Watermelon Sugar' in a leather suit, a green feather boa and... nothing underneath but his tattoos.

And for his last ensemble to show off first Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance, Harry (who was nominated for three Grammys in total) rocked another suit jacket and, you guessed it, another feather boa, this time in black. Oh to be a feather boa hanging off of Harry's body…

The One Direction star is known for setting fashion trends, dominating the red carpet and leaving the internet thirsting over his outfits. So, as you can imagine, Harry's Grammys looks were the real winners of the night.

Please. Enjoy.

Here are the reactions to Harry Styles' Grammys outfit

same energy pic.twitter.com/tiFFluWQaq — mel ♡’s the grammy winner (@UNFUCKWITANGEL) March 15, 2021

Harries at Harry Styles concerts pic.twitter.com/TGWkGNLkVb — S H A 🧋🤎 (@SharonStyless) March 15, 2021

harry styles giving us very cher from clueless but also giving us a a sharpay evens tease with the feather boa. as he should 😌🤝 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/h7iM5A3Rkq — ミ☆ (@notearsnaya) March 15, 2021

Harry Styles and his boas pic.twitter.com/csNo02IZTc — best harry pics (@hstylespics) March 15, 2021

HARRY IN LEATHER AND A BOA OPENING THE GRAMMYS SINGING WATERMELON SUGAR. OMFG — rachel🦋 (@canyonmoonblu) March 15, 2021

How it started: How it’s going: pic.twitter.com/BWfrRGgXcb — best harry pics (@hstylespics) March 15, 2021

Harry Styles boa era is so personal to me pic.twitter.com/KsaIYUdUas — Tatiana🌵 (@se4st4r) March 15, 2021

influencer influenced pic.twitter.com/bSWRH9ufGP — 2010s (@Culture2010s) March 15, 2021

In the words of Grammys host Trevor Noah: "Ladies, you better watch out. He’ll steal your heart and your dress, and he’ll look damn good doing it."