Harry Styles performed shirtless at the Grammys and I'm going to need a minute

15 March 2021, 12:04

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

We need to talk about Harry Styles at the Grammys.

Sunday night (March 14) was a huge night for Harry Styles and every cabaret singer's favourite fashion item: the feather boa. The 'Adore You' singer stepped out for the annual Grammy Awards in three Gucci lewks complete with coordinating feather boas.

For his red carpet outfit, Harry wore a checked suit jacket, cord trousers and a lilac feather boa draped around his neck. He then opened the Grammy Awards by performing his 2020 hit 'Watermelon Sugar' in a leather suit, a green feather boa and... nothing underneath but his tattoos.

And for his last ensemble to show off first Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance, Harry (who was nominated for three Grammys in total) rocked another suit jacket and, you guessed it, another feather boa, this time in black. Oh to be a feather boa hanging off of Harry's body…

READ MORE: Harry Styles addresses theory that Watermelon Sugar is about oral sex

Harry Styles performed shirtless at the Grammys
Harry Styles performed shirtless at the Grammys. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The One Direction star is known for setting fashion trends, dominating the red carpet and leaving the internet thirsting over his outfits. So, as you can imagine, Harry's Grammys looks were the real winners of the night.

Please. Enjoy.

Harry Styles performs onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards
Harry Styles performs onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Here are the reactions to Harry Styles' Grammys outfit

In the words of Grammys host Trevor Noah: "Ladies, you better watch out. He’ll steal your heart and your dress, and he’ll look damn good doing it."

Trending on PopBuzz

Dakota Taylor: 8 facts about the Zero Chill actor

Dakota Taylor: 8 facts about the Zero Chill actor you should know

TV & Film

QUIZ: How well do you remember Twilight: New Moon?

QUIZ: How well do you remember Twilight: New Moon?

TV & Film

TikTok have banned the transphobic super straight movement and its creator

TikTok bans the super straight movement and its creator

Internet

Tom Holland's 'butthole scene' in Cherry is going viral on Twitter

Tom Holland's 'butthole scene' in Cherry is going viral on Twitter

News

Jeffree Star has shaved his head

Jeffree Star has shaved his head

YouTubers

Halsey announces that they use she/they pronouns

Halsey thanks fans for support after announcing she/they pronouns

Halsey