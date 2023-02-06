Harry Styles sparks backlash with controversial Grammys speech

By Sam Prance

Harry Styles won Album of the Year over the likes of Beyoncé, Bad Bunny, Adele and Kendrick Lamar.

Harry Styles is facing backlash over comments that he made during his Album of the Year winner's speech at the Grammys.

Yesterday (Feb 5), Harry Styles had a huge night at the Grammy Awards. First things first, he performed his Number 1 single 'As It Was' at the ceremony. The star then won his first major Grammy Award. He took home Album of the Year for Harry's House. Harry won Album of the Year against the like of Beyoncé's Renaissance and Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti.

However, Harry is now being criticised over a choice remark that he made during his acceptance speech for the award.

READ MORE: Harry Styles hit in the eye by fan throwing Skittles at him on stage

Harry Styles called out over "tone-deaf" Grammys Album of the Year speech. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Reacting to his win, Harry said: "Well shit. I've been so so inspired by every artist in this category with me at a lot of different times in my life. I think on nights like tonight, it's so important to remember that there's no such thing as best in music. This is really really kind. I'm so so grateful. This doesn't happen to people like me very often. This is so so nice. Thank you."

While fans were quick to congratulate Harry, other people took issue with him claiming that "this doesn't happen to people like me very often".

It's no secret that white men, like Harry, have always been given preferential treatment at award shows like the Grammys and, this year he was up against artists who have been historically shut out of those awards.

For example, 2023 marked Beyoncé's fourth time being nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys. However, despite the fact that I Am... Sasha Fierce, BEYONCÉ, Lemonade and Renaissance all received widespread critical acclaim, none of them actually won the award. Only three Black women have won Album of the Year, the last being Lauryn Hill in 1999.

Elsewhere, Bad Bunny would have been the first Latinx artist to win the award had Un Verano Sin Ti won. Other albums in the category were: ABBA's Voyage, Adele's 30, Mary J. Blige's Good Morning Gorgeous, Brandi Carlile's In These Silent Days, Coldplay's Music of the Spheres, Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers and Lizzo's Special.

Calling Harry out for his remark, someone tweeted: "Harry Styles saying people like him don’t win very often. Meanwhile, there are watch parties in Puerto Rico rooting for Benito to win the first-ever Puerto Rican Album of the Year at the Grammys. El chiste se cuenta solo."

Another tweeted: "'This doesn’t happen to people like me' is the most white privilege-iest thing to ever be uttered at an awards show ever for all time."

“This doesn’t happen to people like me very often” says the white man who uses queer aesthetics to sell records and won album of the year over a Black woman. — Zach Stafford (@ZachStafford) February 6, 2023

"this doesn't often happen to people like me" YOU'RE A CIS STRAIGHT WHITE BRITISH MALE WHO USES QUEER AESTHETICS TO MAKE UP FOR YOUR SUBPAR MUSIC TO REMAIN RELEVANT AFTER DISBANDING WITH THE BAND WHICH YOU HAD SECOND RATE VOCALS IN. IT HAPPENS TO PEOPLE LIKE YOU ALL THE TIME! — Tayoncé Defense Attorney is Glitchy (@lesbeyonsay) February 6, 2023

Harry Styles saying people like him don’t win very often. Meanwhile, there are watch parties in Puerto Rico rooting for Benito to win the first-ever Puerto Rican Album of the Year at the Grammys. El chiste se cuenta solo. — Frances Solá-Santiago (@frances_sola) February 6, 2023

I’m trying to understand what that white boy meant by “this doesn’t happen for people like me.” ???? — Rude Spanish 🐕 (@shady_rican) February 6, 2023

“This doesn’t happen to people like me often,” possibly an even more severe case of foot in mouth than anything Harry Styles said on the DON’T WORRY DARLING press tour — Isaac Feldberg (@isaacfeldberg) February 6, 2023

“This doesn’t happen to people like me” is the most white privilege-iest thing to ever be uttered at an awards show ever for all time — Sam Sanders (@samsanders) February 6, 2023

Harry styles said “this doesn’t happen to people like me very often” and I gotta be honest I can’t think of a type of people this happens for more — hey man nice tweet (@jazz_inmypants) February 6, 2023

Harry Styles saying this doesn't happen often to people like me in place where Benito might have become the Puerto Rican to win that album and Beyonce the 1st black women since 1999 is WILD. I need him to explain what identity he was using for that speech cause... pic.twitter.com/33DAXiKOgO — Chichi (@chichimajaha) February 6, 2023

As it stands, Harry is yet to address the backlash. We shall update you if he does.

