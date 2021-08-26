Harry Styles' US tour will require fans to give proof of vaccination or negative COVID test

By Katie Louise Smith

Fans will also have to wear masks throughout Harry's Love On Tour concerts as part of the health and safety protocols.

Harry Styles is finally about to get back on the road with his Love On Tour show, but before he does, he's making sure all the necessary COVID-19 guidelines are in place ahead of his US concert dates.

Harry's Love On Tour, which was originally supposed to happen in 2020, will kick off in Las Vegas on September 4th with several health and safety protocols in place for fans attending the shows.

It's been announced in a statement that all Love on Tour ticket holders will be required to show proof of their full COVID-19 vaccinations or, if they have not yet received a vaccination, a negative COVID-19 test taken 48 hours before entry to the concert. Concert goers will also have to wear a mask in the crowd.

Harry Styles US Tour: Masks and vaccinations or negatives test will required. Picture: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images, Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In a statement released on Harry's HSHQ account, the guidelines and protocols were explained for people planning on attending his shows:

"We are looking forward to seeing everyone as we return to the road! People know out band and crew will be taking every possible precaution to protect each other so we can bring the show to everyone who wants to attend and we ask you to do the same."

The statement continued: "For the health and safety of everyone attending Love On Tour, all ticket holders must provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours prior to entry, in addition to wearing a mask."

Thank you, we can't wait to see you! - HSHQ"

Details, dates and guidelines about Harry's other Love On Tour shows outside of the United States have not been announced yet. Due to the delta variant continuing to spread at faster rates across the world, it's likely that similar guidelines will be in place if the shows end up taking place.

