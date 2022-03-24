All the best Harry's House memes from Harry Styles' new album announcement

By Sam Prance

Harry Styles is back with a new album and the memes and reactions will make you laugh out loud.

The wait is over. Harry Styles has returned and his upcoming album Harry's House is already inspiring thousands of memes.

Yesterday (Mar 23), Harry Styles officially launched a new era. After months of intense theories, anticipation and speculation, the 28-year-old icon announced that he will be releasing his third studio album Harry's House on May 20th. He also shared the stunning artwork and trailer for the 13-track project. You can currently presave the new album on Apple and Spotify.

Naturally, fans are losing it over the news that Harry is back and we are less than two months away from a new album. With that in mind, we've scoured the internet and collated just a few of the funniest and most relatable Harry's House memes.

All the best Harry's House memes from Harry Styles' new album announcement. Picture: Columbia Records / HBO

1) Prepare to be sick of all of us.

2) The serotonin!

crazy how ur life just automatically gets better when harry announces a new album — kez 🏠 (@Ieatherhrry) March 24, 2022

3) So close but so far.

Me knowing Me understanding

that Harry is I’m gonna hear it

releasing an in two months

album soon#HarrysHouse #HarryStyles #harryshouse pic.twitter.com/W0CfURWE16 — veronica (@veroisaclown) March 23, 2022

4) It's official. We're all moving house.

5) I'm ready.

showing up at harry styles upside down house pic.twitter.com/D6Tgadvw6E — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) March 23, 2022

6) Seriously, Harry. Let us in!

7) RIP Fine Line.

8) So many eras to appreciate now.

9) Why is this so accurate?

harry’s harry fine

house styles line pic.twitter.com/I5si1fSKka — ً (@SHR00MRRY) March 23, 2022

10) Every era has its own emojis.

Harry Styles:🌸🌞🎸👼🏽📽💖

Fine Line:🌻🍉✨🍒🌜🌈

Harry’s House: 🏠🚪🧺🪴🪟🪞 — s y d n e y’s house (@eversincesea) March 23, 2022

11) It's a very emotional time.

12) So much has happened since his debut.

13) Look at him!

just how fast the night changes pic.twitter.com/ZIZ4I4VYsa — eleftheria 7 (@iicfhometoyou) March 23, 2022

14) You know what that is? Growth.

just how fast the night changes #HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/H0hbexOEfh — katie is going home 🏡 (@ktsawhoran) March 23, 2022

15) Faves.

16) I can't believe Lexi cut Harry's scenes from her play.

17) Harry's emo era starts now.

eroda is adore spelled backwards



what is home spelled backwards? emoh pic.twitter.com/xzmwfxZnxY — sasha is in harry’s house (@harrysdicklace) March 22, 2022

18) Stay calm everyone.

19) I'm crying again.

20) A trilogy.

harry styles / harry's house pic.twitter.com/KQFO53j06O — iconic quotes (@thepopquote) March 24, 2022

21) OMFG!

I REVERSED THE VIDEO AND THE SONG SOUNDS BEAUTIFUL OMFGGGG- #harryshouse #HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/l2HNNVnESe — Jay²⁸ 🏡 | LTWT era (@jayslovatoo) March 23, 2022

We have no choice but to stan.

What do you think? Are you excited Harry's back?

