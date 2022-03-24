All the best Harry's House memes from Harry Styles' new album announcement

Harry Styles is back with a new album and the memes and reactions will make you laugh out loud.

The wait is over. Harry Styles has returned and his upcoming album Harry's House is already inspiring thousands of memes.

Yesterday (Mar 23), Harry Styles officially launched a new era. After months of intense theories, anticipation and speculation, the 28-year-old icon announced that he will be releasing his third studio album Harry's House on May 20th. He also shared the stunning artwork and trailer for the 13-track project. You can currently presave the new album on Apple and Spotify.

Naturally, fans are losing it over the news that Harry is back and we are less than two months away from a new album. With that in mind, we've scoured the internet and collated just a few of the funniest and most relatable Harry's House memes.

READ MORE: Harry Styles' My Policeman receives R rating for "sexual content"

All the best Harry's House memes from Harry Styles' new album announcement. Picture: Columbia Records / HBO

1) Prepare to be sick of all of us.

2) The serotonin!

3) So close but so far.

4) It's official. We're all moving house.

5) I'm ready.

6) Seriously, Harry. Let us in!

7) RIP Fine Line.

8) So many eras to appreciate now.

9) Why is this so accurate?

10) Every era has its own emojis.

11) It's a very emotional time.

12) So much has happened since his debut.

13) Look at him!

14) You know what that is? Growth.

15) Faves.

16) I can't believe Lexi cut Harry's scenes from her play.

17) Harry's emo era starts now.

18) Stay calm everyone.

19) I'm crying again.

20) A trilogy.

21) OMFG!

We have no choice but to stan.

What do you think? Are you excited Harry's back?

