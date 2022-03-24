All the best Harry's House memes from Harry Styles' new album announcement
24 March 2022, 17:16 | Updated: 24 March 2022, 17:36
Harry Styles is back with a new album and the memes and reactions will make you laugh out loud.
Listen to this article
The wait is over. Harry Styles has returned and his upcoming album Harry's House is already inspiring thousands of memes.
Yesterday (Mar 23), Harry Styles officially launched a new era. After months of intense theories, anticipation and speculation, the 28-year-old icon announced that he will be releasing his third studio album Harry's House on May 20th. He also shared the stunning artwork and trailer for the 13-track project. You can currently presave the new album on Apple and Spotify.
Naturally, fans are losing it over the news that Harry is back and we are less than two months away from a new album. With that in mind, we've scoured the internet and collated just a few of the funniest and most relatable Harry's House memes.
READ MORE: Harry Styles' My Policeman receives R rating for "sexual content"
1) Prepare to be sick of all of us.
PREPARE TO BE SICK OF ME #HarryStyles #harryshouse pic.twitter.com/gGuoaFxFeu— مسيم (@maysamelhakim) March 23, 2022
2) The serotonin!
crazy how ur life just automatically gets better when harry announces a new album— kez 🏠 (@Ieatherhrry) March 24, 2022
3) So close but so far.
Me knowing Me understanding— veronica (@veroisaclown) March 23, 2022
that Harry is I’m gonna hear it
releasing an in two months
album soon#HarrysHouse #HarryStyles #harryshouse pic.twitter.com/W0CfURWE16
4) It's official. We're all moving house.
current location: harry’s house pic.twitter.com/D7yFxeNlXq— vanessaʰˢ 💖 (@vanessashouse) March 23, 2022
5) I'm ready.
showing up at harry styles upside down house pic.twitter.com/D6Tgadvw6E— Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) March 23, 2022
6) Seriously, Harry. Let us in!
literally all of us#HarryStyles #YouAreHome pic.twitter.com/1scM2dVmJW— ludo 🧚🏻♀️ (@sottonaperharry) March 19, 2022
7) RIP Fine Line.
HS3 IS COMING😭#HarryStyles #YouAreHome pic.twitter.com/ckycDWU8Vl— Bri🦋is missing l&h (@tpwk_bri03) March 22, 2022
8) So many eras to appreciate now.
harry styles world domination pic.twitter.com/3vO2lUN9qn— 🌙 (@imisshrry) March 23, 2022
9) Why is this so accurate?
harry’s harry fine— ً (@SHR00MRRY) March 23, 2022
house styles line pic.twitter.com/I5si1fSKka
10) Every era has its own emojis.
Harry Styles:🌸🌞🎸👼🏽📽💖— s y d n e y’s house (@eversincesea) March 23, 2022
Fine Line:🌻🍉✨🍒🌜🌈
Harry’s House: 🏠🚪🧺🪴🪟🪞
11) It's a very emotional time.
#YouAreHome #harryshouse #HarryStyles— five🪩 | Alanoud's day | Take my hand (@1llicitaffairs3) March 23, 2022
Harries right now. pic.twitter.com/I9vDNSq8lg
12) So much has happened since his debut.
how fast night changes #HarryStyles #YouAreHome #harryshouse pic.twitter.com/TtajZGTESg— L🦋(taylor’s version) (@goldenL_28) March 23, 2022
13) Look at him!
just how fast the night changes pic.twitter.com/ZIZ4I4VYsa— eleftheria 7 (@iicfhometoyou) March 23, 2022
14) You know what that is? Growth.
just how fast the night changes #HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/H0hbexOEfh— katie is going home 🏡 (@ktsawhoran) March 23, 2022
15) Faves.
my divorced parents #HarryStyles #HarrysHouse pic.twitter.com/ZJA3gYFYEg— trixie ❤️🔥 (@trixiebowery) March 23, 2022
16) I can't believe Lexi cut Harry's scenes from her play.
"Our Life" by Lexi Howard, 2022. #HarryStyles #HarrysHouse pic.twitter.com/zSD174HII6— PopBuzz (@popbuzz) March 23, 2022
17) Harry's emo era starts now.
eroda is adore spelled backwards— sasha is in harry’s house (@harrysdicklace) March 22, 2022
what is home spelled backwards? emoh pic.twitter.com/xzmwfxZnxY
18) Stay calm everyone.
OH MY GOD OKAY IT’S HAPPENING #youarehome #harryshouse pic.twitter.com/V1NzSt0Ubt— may²⁸ is home (@stylinarts) March 23, 2022
19) I'm crying again.
Hi. So uhm.. uh.. sorry-#harryshouse pic.twitter.com/WWYCpioBFb— Anushka×͜×28 |🏡❤| (@LS_home_) March 24, 2022
20) A trilogy.
harry styles / harry's house pic.twitter.com/KQFO53j06O— iconic quotes (@thepopquote) March 24, 2022
21) OMFG!
I REVERSED THE VIDEO AND THE SONG SOUNDS BEAUTIFUL OMFGGGG- #harryshouse #HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/l2HNNVnESe— Jay²⁸ 🏡 | LTWT era (@jayslovatoo) March 23, 2022
We have no choice but to stan.
What do you think? Are you excited Harry's back?
Take one of our Harry Styles quizzes here:
- Can you score 9/12 on this Harry Styles Fine Line lyric quiz?
- Is this a Harry Styles lyric or a One Direction lyric?
- What would your Harry Styles fanfic story be?
- Would Harry Styles date you?