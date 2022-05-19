What time does Harry Styles release Harry's House? Here’s when the album comes out in your country

By Sam Prance

Harry Styles's third album is finally here. Here's when and what time you can expect to stream and download Harry's House.

The wait is nearly over. Harry Styles is set to drop his highly-anticipated new album Harry's House in a matter of mere hours.

Harry Styles is an icon, he's a legend and he is the moment. Now, come on now. Ever since One Direction went on hiatus in 2016, Harry has quickly become one of the biggest solo artists on the entire planet. Last year, he won the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for 'Watermelon Sugar' and his current single 'As It Was' recently broke Spotify streaming records.

READ MORE: Harry Styles reveals why he hasn't released Medicine

With that in mind, it's no wonder that the entire world is waiting for Harry to drop his third studio album Harry's House. The project comes out on Friday (May 20) but what time does it come out in your country? Here's the full list of release times.

When is Harry Styles releasing Harry's House?

What time does Harry Styles release Harry's House? Here’s when the album comes out in your country. Picture: Columbia Records

Harry Styles' Harry's House is scheduled to drop at midnight local time on May 20th. This means that, wherever you are, you will be able to stream and download the new album at 12:00 AM in your country. In other words, New Zealand already has the album and the 13-track project will gradually become available to everyone in the rest of the world hour by hour.

For fans based in America, there will be a simultaneous release no matter which time zone you live in. The album will drop at 12:00 AM (EDT) if you're on the east coast. However, for fans who live on the west coast, it's dropping in the US at 9:00 PM (PDT) on May 19th.

Who did Harry Styles work on Harry's House with?

Just like Fine Line, Harry wrote the majority of Harry's House with his longterm collaborators Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson ('Watermelon Sugar', 'Cherry', 'Golden'). Elsewhere, Amy Allen ('Adore You'), Mitch Rowland ('She'), Samuel Witte ('To Be So Lonely') and Niall Horan collaborator Tobias Jesso Jr. ('Slow Hands') also appear in the album's credits.

Not to mention, Harry samples The Brothers Johnson on Track 9 'Daydreaming'.

What is the Harry's House tracklist?

1) Music for a Sushi Restaurant

2) Late Night Talking

3) Grapejuice

4) As It Was

5) Daylight

6) Little Freak

7) Matilda

8) Cinema

9) Daydreaming

10) Keep Driving

11) Satellite

12) Boyfriends

13) Love of My Life

Which track are you claiming?

Read more about Harry Styles here:

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen ranks her best Wanda/Scarlet Witch moments