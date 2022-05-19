Harry Styles fans think his Late Night Talking lyrics are about Olivia Wilde

By Sam Prance

The meaning behind Harry Styles' Late Night Talking lyrics explained.

Harry Styles fans can't get enough of his 'Late Night Talking' lyrics and they think that the song was inspired by Olivia Wilde.

It's finally here. Harry Styles is back with his third studio album Harry's House and it's already received the best reviews of his career to date. The project contains the record-breaking Number 1 'As It Was' alongside 12 new tracks. From sexual bangers like 'Music at a Sushi Restaurant' to moving ballads like 'Matilda', there's something for everyone.

However, it's 'Late Night Talking' that's really got the internet talking and it looks like it was written about Harry's girlfriend.

Who are Harry Styles' Late Night Talking lyrics about?

Harry Styles Late Night Talking lyrics: Are they about Olivia Wilde? Picture: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM, Neil Mockford/GC Images

Harry first unveiled 'Late Night Talking' at his Coachella set in April and it wasn't long before fans connected the lyrics to his girlfriend Olivia Wilde. The song is about when you first start seeing someone and you can't get enough of them. In the first verse, Harry sings: "It's only been a couple of days and I miss you, oh, yeah / And nothing really goes to plan."

Harry then makes clear exactly how infatuated he is with the subject of his affection in the chorus. He sings: "We've been doing all this late night talking / 'Bout anything you want until the morning / Now you're in my life / I can't get you off my mind."

While the lyrics could be about anyone, there appear to be a few key references to Olivia in the song. Harry sings: "You stub your toe or break your camera." Given that Olivia is a film director, it's possible that the "camera" is a nod to her career and something that happened in their relationship. Harry, of course, stars in Olivia's upcoming film Don't Worry Darling.

Harry also sings: "I've never been a fan of change / But I'd follow you to any place / If it's Hollywood or Bishopsgate, I'm coming, too." Considering that Harry and Olivia spend much of their lives between Hollywood, for their film careers, and Bishopsgate, where Harry lives in London, it wouldn't be a stretch to guess that this lyric is about Olivia too.

Reacting to the song on Twitter, one fan wrote: "Knowing Harry wrote late night talking for olivia and getting to sing it to her at coachella is so wholesome." Another added: "Listening to the lyrics to late night talking closely and it just clicked that it might be abt Olivia…."

Knowing Harry wrote late night talking for olivia and getting to sing it to her at coachella is so wholesome — HS3 COMING SOON (@skywalkrbxcky) April 16, 2022

Listening to the lyrics to late night talking closely and it just clicked that it might be abt Olivia…. — dilf attorney (@itsabrokegirl) May 19, 2022

What a beautiful woman Olivia is and I guess she likes to do a lot of “late night talking” too. How fortunate she and Harry are to have found each other. #HarryStyles #DontWorryDarling #OliviaWilde #HarrysHouse https://t.co/7TVulLHvym — Smile 🌟🌻🌟 (@Anewleaf27) April 27, 2022

if late night talking is about olivia, mf is down bad — mickey 🏠 MATILDA + GRAPEJUICE (@MATILDARRYYY) April 16, 2022

As it stands, Harry is yet to confirm exactly who inspired the song. We shall update you if he does.

VERSE 1

Things haven't been quite the same

There's a haze on the horizon, baby

It's only been a couple of days and I miss you, oh, yeah

And nothing really goes to plan

You stub your toe or break your camera

I'd do everything I can to help you through, yeah

PRE-CHORUS

If you're feeling down, I just wanna make you happier, baby

Wish I was around, I just wanna make you happier, baby

CHORUS

We've been doing all this late night talking

'Bout anything you want until the morning

Now you're in my life

I can't get you off my mind

VERSE 2

I've never been a fan of change

But I'd follow you to any place

If it's Hollywood or Bishopsgate, I'm coming, too

PRE-CHORUS

If you're feeling down, I just wanna make you happier, baby

Wish I was around, I just wanna make you happier, baby

CHORUS

Wе've been doing all this late night talking

'Bout anything you want until the morning

Now you'rе in my life

I can't get you off my mind

PRE-CHORUS

Can't get you off my mind

Can't get you off my mind (Can't get you off my mind)

I won't even try (Try, try)

To get you off my mind (To get you off my mind)

CHORUS

We've been doing all this late night talking

'Bout anything you want until the morning

Now you're in my life

I can't get you off my mind (Hey!)

POST-CHORUS

Can't get you off my mind (All this late night talking)

Can't get you off my mind (All this late night talking)

I won't even try (All this late night talking)

Can't get you off my mind (All this late night talking)

BRIDGE

All this late night talking

All this late night talking

All this late night talking

All this late night talking

OUTRO

Can't get you off my mind (All this late night talking)

I won't even try (All this late night talking)

Can't get you off my mind (All this late night talking)

I won't even try (All this late night talking)

Can't get you off my mind (All this late night talking)

