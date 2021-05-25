Harry Styles fans are convinced he's playing Starfox in Marvel's Eternals

25 May 2021, 17:19

By Sam Prance

Harry Styles recently followed the cast of Eternals on Instagram following rumours that he might play Starfox in the movie.

People think that Harry Styles has been cast in Marvel's upcoming Eternals film and they might actually be on to something.

Harry Styles is no stranger to acting. Despite being best known for singing hits like 'Adore You' and 'Watermelon Sugar', the former One Direction star is also racking up an impressive on-screen resumé. In 2017, he played Alex in Christopher Nolan's award-winning war drama Dunkirk and he's just been cast opposite Florence Pugh in Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry, Darling.

READ MORE: Madame Tussauds remove One Direction wax figures after seven years

Now, fans are certain that Harry is stepping into the Marvel universe following a number of clues that have recently popped up.

Harry Styles fans think he's been cast as Thanos' brother Starfox in Marvel's Eternals
Harry Styles fans think he's been cast as Thanos' brother Starfox in Marvel's Eternals. Picture: Joe Maher/Getty Images for Bauer Media, Marvel

Yesterday (Sep 15), Bounding Into Comics reported that Harry Styles is rumoured to be playing Thanos' brother Starfox in a new Marvel movie. The rumour comes after journalist Justin Kroll referred to Don't Worry, Darling as Harry's "first acting gig since Dunkirk" and podcast host Kris Tapley tweeted: "Second if we're counting the Marvel movie no one knows he's in."

Kris immediately deleted the tweet but fans have been sleuthing ever since he posted it and now they've spotted that Harry has recently followed two of the main cast members from Marvel's Eternals on Instagram. Harry now follows both Richard Madden and Gemma Chan on Instagram, who are set to play Ikaris and Sersi respectively.

One fan tweeted screenshots writing: "IM LEGIT SHAKING AND CRYING IS IT CONFIRMED THAT HES IN IT".

Is Harry Styles in Eternals? Who is Starfox?

Fans of the Marvel comics will already know that Starfox isn't a villain like his brother Thanos. Instead, he's a charming hero with a heart of gold who has the ability to control people's emotions. In other words, he's not too dissimilar to Harry.

As it stands, Marvel are yet to comment on the rumours and it's unlikely that they will.

The first full length teaser trailer for the movie was released in May 2021, and the film is set to be released in November. Will we be seeing Harry in the MCU? Fingers crossed.

What do you think? Would Harry make a good Starfox?

Trending on PopBuzz

QUIZ: This in-depth Grey's Anatomy boyfriend quiz will reveal which character is your soulmate

QUIZ: This in-depth Grey's Anatomy boyfriend quiz will reveal which character is your soulmate

TV & Film

Drag Race UK season 3: Rumoured queens and guest judges

RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3: Release date, rumoured cast and guest judges

RuPaul's Drag Race

Here's how to get the 3D photo effect on TikTok

How to get the 3D photo effect on TikTok

Internet

Why did TikTok changes the Text-To-Speech voice?

TikTok changes Text-To-Speech voice after original voice actor files lawsuit

Internet

Halsey, Khalid and Benny Blanco sued for "ripping off" another song with Eastside

Halsey, Khalid and Benny Blanco sued for "ripping off" another song with Eastside

Halsey