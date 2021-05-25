Harry Styles fans are convinced he's playing Starfox in Marvel's Eternals

By Sam Prance

Harry Styles recently followed the cast of Eternals on Instagram following rumours that he might play Starfox in the movie.

People think that Harry Styles has been cast in Marvel's upcoming Eternals film and they might actually be on to something.

Harry Styles is no stranger to acting. Despite being best known for singing hits like 'Adore You' and 'Watermelon Sugar', the former One Direction star is also racking up an impressive on-screen resumé. In 2017, he played Alex in Christopher Nolan's award-winning war drama Dunkirk and he's just been cast opposite Florence Pugh in Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry, Darling.

READ MORE: Madame Tussauds remove One Direction wax figures after seven years

Now, fans are certain that Harry is stepping into the Marvel universe following a number of clues that have recently popped up.

Harry Styles fans think he's been cast as Thanos' brother Starfox in Marvel's Eternals. Picture: Joe Maher/Getty Images for Bauer Media, Marvel

Yesterday (Sep 15), Bounding Into Comics reported that Harry Styles is rumoured to be playing Thanos' brother Starfox in a new Marvel movie. The rumour comes after journalist Justin Kroll referred to Don't Worry, Darling as Harry's "first acting gig since Dunkirk" and podcast host Kris Tapley tweeted: "Second if we're counting the Marvel movie no one knows he's in."

Kris immediately deleted the tweet but fans have been sleuthing ever since he posted it and now they've spotted that Harry has recently followed two of the main cast members from Marvel's Eternals on Instagram. Harry now follows both Richard Madden and Gemma Chan on Instagram, who are set to play Ikaris and Sersi respectively.

One fan tweeted screenshots writing: "IM LEGIT SHAKING AND CRYING IS IT CONFIRMED THAT HES IN IT".

Is Harry Styles in Eternals? Who is Starfox?

IM LEGIT SHAKING AND CRYING IS IT CONFIRMED THAT HES IN IT pic.twitter.com/zCnrDEchVq — salma (@goldenmoou) September 15, 2020

HARRY FREAKIN STYLES WAS IN A MARVEL MOVIE?? AND THIS TWEET IS NOW DELETED!! WHAT THE HELL IS HAPPENING?? pic.twitter.com/rUNDRJIjqa — Sneha ◟̽◞̽ ✰ (@LouAlwaysYouHaz) September 11, 2020

i remembered richard madden saying that there were some unannounced castings for the eternals movie, so i went on some marvel forums and saw people saying harry might/should play starfox? pleaseeeeeee omg pic.twitter.com/Nbz67Torp6 — ᴴ bea 🍑 loves kirsten ᴰᵂᴰ (@ADOREVOL94) September 13, 2020

#RUMOUR | “Harry Styles is apparently being eyed-up for a new Marvel movie”



“On Friday, Netflix writer Kris Tapley tweeted and deleted that Harry will star in a Marvel movie,no one knows he’s in.”



©️Capital FM pic.twitter.com/jDVyLZ2jFQ — Harry Styles Updates (@Harry_StylesUp) September 15, 2020

harry is going to be in a marvel movie AND a physiological thriller??? we’ve won. he really said, “if I can’t go on tour, I’m going to FEED them.” — rachel🦋 (@canyonmoonblu) September 15, 2020

okay this is a really bad photoshop because i’m like rushing so i’ll redo it but sht i still wanna see harry as starfox pic.twitter.com/zvoP6HDPcz — ᴳzayn’s cheekbones²/⁵ (@harrys_ch3rr1es) September 15, 2020

HOL UP HARRY IS GOING TO PLAY IN A NEW MARVEL MOVIE AS STARFOX AKA A HERO WHO IS LOVING, CHARMING AND CAREFREE AND WHO PROTECTS THE EARTH??? DONT PLAY WITH ME pic.twitter.com/czptobhEXa — 𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐚 ☾ (@goldenswomanx) September 15, 2020

so you’re telling me that THIS MAN is playing the brother of THANOS?? pic.twitter.com/BuqrdsQpBH — kellyn ♡s eyeshadow harry (@CAR0LINAKISSY) September 15, 2020

Fans of the Marvel comics will already know that Starfox isn't a villain like his brother Thanos. Instead, he's a charming hero with a heart of gold who has the ability to control people's emotions. In other words, he's not too dissimilar to Harry.

As it stands, Marvel are yet to comment on the rumours and it's unlikely that they will.

The first full length teaser trailer for the movie was released in May 2021, and the film is set to be released in November. Will we be seeing Harry in the MCU? Fingers crossed.

What do you think? Would Harry make a good Starfox?