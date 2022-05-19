Who is Matilda? Harry Styles explains the meaning behind his Matilda lyrics

By Sam Prance

Harry Styles wrote Matilda about someone he knows personally.

Harry Styles has opened up about 'Matilda' on his latest album Harry's House and who inspired the heartbreaking new song.

The wait is over. Harry Styles' long-awaited third studio album Harry's House is now here and fans are crying over Track 7. In 'Matilda', Harry sings about a girl who has been so hurt that it's become normal to her. Harry sings: "Nothing 'bout the way you were treated ever seemed especially alarming 'til now / So you tie up your hair and you smile like it's no big deal".

Speaking to Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Harry has revealed why he wrote the song and if the real Matilda has listened to it.

Who is Matilda on Harry's House?

Discussing the new song, Harry said: "I had an experience with someone where in getting to know them better they revealed some stuff about them which was like, 'That's not normal.' And I think for a lot of people, what you know in your experience is everything that you know, so it's easy to mistake it as being, I guess in this specific case, regular behaviour."

The 28-year-old continued to explain that the song is about recognising that certain things are "not normal" and learning to accept when you should "get some help" be that in the form of therapy or something else. Harry said: "This thing is more important than me just making music about myself because I think it could mean more to a lot more people."

Harry also confirmed that the song is "disguised in Matilda from the Roald Dahl book". He said: "It's kind of how I imagine Matilda as a grown-up." Harry then added: "I played it to a couple of friends and all of them cried."

In response, Zane asked, "Have you played it to the person it's about?" and Harry said: "I haven't." Zane then specified, "Do they know it's about them?" and Harry said: "No." As for if he'll tell them now that the song is out, Harry said: "I think they'll probably know. It's a weird one because in that same sense it's none of my business but it's been on my mind."

Harry went on to say: "You have a couple of people in your life who you've lost to suicide and it's always hard to not go like, 'I wish I had reached out to them.' It's really difficult not to do that even if you're not that close to them."

He ended by saying: "With something like this it's kind of like: 'I wanna give you something. I want to support you in some way', but it's not necessarily my place to make it about me because it's not my experience and sometimes it's just about listening. I hope that's what it did and, if nothing else, that it just says, 'I was listening to you'."

Harry will likely never reveal exactly who 'Matilda' is about but we have no doubt that this song will help many listeners who've been through similar experiences.

Harry Styles - 'Matilda' lyrics

VERSE 1

You were riding your bike to the sound of it's no big deal

And you're trying to lift off the ground on those old two wheels

Nothing 'bout the way you were treated ever seemed especially alarming 'til now

So you tie up your hair and you smile like it's no big deal

CHORUS

You can let it go

You can throw a party full of everyone you know

And not invite your family 'cause they never showed you love

You don't have to be sorry for leaving and growing up, mmh

VERSE 2

Matilda, you talk of the pain like it's all alright

But I know that you feel like a piece of you is dead inside

You showed me a power that is strong enough to bring sun to the darkest days

It's none of my business but it's been on my mind

CHORUS

You can let it go

You can throw a party full of everyone you know

And not invite your family 'cause they never showed you love

You don't have to be sorry for leaving and growing up

You can see the world

Following the seasons

Anywhere you go

You don't need a reason 'cause they never showed you love

You don't have to be sorry for doing it on your own

BRIDGE

You're just in time make your tea and your toast

A friend all you post is that you're close, oh

You don't have to go

You don't have to go home

Oh, there's a long way to go

I don't believe that time will change your mind

In other words

I know they won't you hurt anymore as long as you can let them go

CHORUS

You can let it go

You can throw a party full of everyone you know

You can start a family who will always show you love

You don't have to be sorry for doing it on your own

You can let it go

You can throw a party full of everyone you know

You can start a family who will always show you love

You don't have to be sorry, no

