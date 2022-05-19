Harry Styles reveals why he hasn't released Medicine

By Sam Prance

Despite being a fan favourite at his live shows, Harry Styles has never added 'Medicine' to Spotify or Apple Music.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Harry Styles has opened up about 'Medicine' and why he hasn't released the song despite performing it live multiple times.

Ever since Harry Styles first performed 'Medicine' live on his first solo tour in 2018, fans have begged him to release it. The banger has become a staple during his concerts and fans have labelled it a bisexual anthem. In the lyrics, Harry alludes to having a same-sex romance. He sings: "The boys and the girls are in / I mess around with him / And I'm okay with it."

READ MORE: What time does Harry Styles release Harry's House? Here’s when the album comes out in your country

Now, Harry has revealed what 'Medicine' means to him and if there's any chance that he will release the song one day.

What are Harry Styles' Medicine lyrics about?

Harry Styles reveals why he hasn't released Medicine. Picture: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Harry Styles

Speaking to Howard Stern about 'Medicine', Harry stated: "It was one of the first songs I wrote for my first album, and when we first started writing the album it felt like I had a bunch of songs that sounded like 'Medicine', and a bunch of songs that were kind of like an acoustic thing, and I think writing my first single, 'Sign of the Times' kind of became the bridge."

As for why he didn't include it on his debut album, Harry said: "I don't really know why, I guess it didn't quite make it to the finish line. It's really fun to play live. I really like playing it." Howard then asked Harry why it never made it onto Fine Line or the Harry's House tracklist and Harry replied: "I think sonically it's just not really where I'm at anymore."

Explaining further, he added: "I really love the song. I think I get kind of in my head about if there's a song that didn't make an album before, I'm kind of like 'Well if it didn't make that one why would it make this one?' It feels older to me and I just feel better about the stuff that we're making in terms of what we're gonna put out now."

He continued: "I don't know that I'd go backwards in that way by including a much older song. Maybe it'll make it on an album someday. I think sometimes it can happen just because it kind of fits more on an album. That happened with two songs on this album that were written around the same time as the last album."

Howard also asked Harry about the song's significance among LGBTQ+ fans. Howard said: "A song like 'Medicine' seems to be really important for people who either want to come out of the closet, or are having trouble with being accepted for their sexuality. Is that a fair statement, you think?" Harry replied: "I'd say yeah that's definitely a part of it in there."

Harry has never specified exactly what his 'Medicine' lyrics are about but the lyrics appear to be a metaphor comparing having sex with someone to medicine. In the pre-chorus, Harry declares: "I had a few, got drunk on you, and now I'm wasted / And when I sleep I'm gonna dream of how you t—."

VERSE 1

Here to take my medicine, take my medicine

Treat you like a gentleman

Give me that adrenaline, that adrenaline

Think I'm gonna stick with it

I'm here to take my medicine, take my medicine

Rest it on my fingertips

And up to your mouth, I'm feelin' it out

I'm feelin' it now (Da, da, da, da)

PRE-CHORUS

I had a few, got drunk on you, and now I'm wasted

And when I sleep I'm gonna dream of how you t—

CHORUS

If you go out tonight, I'm going out 'cause I know you're persuasive

You got that something, I got me an appetite, now I can taste it

We're getting dizzy, oh, we're getting dizzy, oh

La-la-la-la-da

We're getting dizzy, oh, we're getting dizzy, oh

La-la-la-la-da

VERSE 2

Tingle running through my bones, fingers to my toes

Tingle running through my bones

The boys and the girls are in

I mess around with him

And I'm okay with it (Oh-ah)

PRE-CHORUS

I'm coming down, I figured out I kinda like it

When I'm all out, I'll think about the way you— (Ha)

CHORUS

If you go out tonight, I'm going out 'cause I know you're persuasive

You got that something, I got me an appetite, now I can taste it

We're getting dizzy, oh, we're getting dizzy, oh

La-la-la-la-da

We're getting dizzy, oh, we're getting dizzy, oh

La-la-la-la-da

BRIDGE

Getting dizzy now

Da-da-da, yeah

Ow!

BREAKDOWN

I had a few, got drunk on you, and now I'm wasted

CHORUS

If you go out tonight, I'm going out 'cause I know you're persuasive (I know you're persuasive)

You got me something, I got me an appetite, now I can taste it (Now I can taste it)

We're getting dizzy, oh, we're getting dizzy, oh

La-la-la-la-da

We're getting dizzy, oh, we're getting dizzy, oh

La-la-la-la-da